The MLB offseason is officially underway, and the New York Yankees will be looking for ways to get themselves back to the World Series in 2027, as they attempt to avoid an 18-year championship drought — which would be the longest in Yankees history since the 27-time World Series winners won their first one in 1923.

A new trade pitch published on Thursday would give the Yankees an infusion of new left-handed power, taking advantage of the short porch in Yankee Stadium’s right field, but would sacrifice a three-time All-Star left-hander entering the fourth season of a six-year, $162 million contract, who would be shipped to the Bay Area.

Under the new trade pitch, former Yankees archrival Rafael Devers — who bedeviled the Yankees as a member of the Boston Red Sox for eight years, would join the New York Yankees in a proposed trade sending Carlos Rodón and Jasson Domínguez to the San Francisco Giants.

The fan-submitted deal, which also includes prospect Kyle Carr, grades as nearly even, yet leaves open whether Devers fixes New York’s offense at a cost worth paying.

As a member of the Red Sox, Devers belted 31 home runs against the Yankees, including eight against ace Gerrit Cole alone.

Devers, 30, is a left-handed hitter from Sánchez, Dominican Republic, with a .274/.348/.508 slash line with 272 home runs across 1,291 games. He hit .258 with 37 homers and 98 RBIs for San Francisco in 2026 before core surgery ended his season. A three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger, he won the 2018 World Series with the Boston Red Sox, then landed in San Francisco in 2025 while owed the remainder of the 10-year, $313.5 million extension he signed, which runs through 2033.

Rodón, 33, is a left-hander from Miami who owns a 100-75 record, 3.67 ERA and 1,500 strikeouts. He went 7-3 with a 2.67 ERA and 91 strikeouts in 84.1 innings this year. He threw a no-hitter for the Chicago White Sox in 2021 and made the 2022 All-Star team with the Giants. The Yankees signed him to a six-year, $162 million contract through 2028, leaving about $54 million owed.

Domínguez, 23, is a switch-hitting outfielder from Esperanza, Dominican Republic, whom the Yankees signed in 2019 for a $5.1 million bonus. He homered off Justin Verlander in his first major league at-bat on Sept. 1, 2023, and later underwent Tommy John surgery. He batted .225 with six homers in 57 games this season.

Carr, 24, is a left-hander from La Jolla, California, drafted in the third round in 2023 out of Palomar College, who went 6-8 with a 4.58 ERA across Double-A and Triple-A.

Rafael Devers’ Fit in the New York Yankees Lineup

Devers played first base and designated hitter for the Giants after years at third base. The Yankees list Paul Goldschmidt, Luis García Jr. and Ben Rice at first base, Rice and Giancarlo Stanton at DH and Ryan McMahon at third. But Goldschmidt officially became a free agent on Thursday.

Getting the most from Devers means managing two traits. He was adamant about staying at third base in Boston and resisted moves to first and DH. His career March and April OPS stands as his lowest of any month, and he can run hot or cold for stretches. Descriptions of his personality lean toward fun-loving and carefree, but as he showed the Red Sox, he can also be mercurial.

A defined role at DH or first base, with regular at-bats, would limit the defensive demands that caused friction in Boston.

Yankees-Giants Trade History and World Series Record

Devers is owed roughly $195.5 million over seven years, compared with about $54 million over two for Rodón, so the Yankees would add around $141.5 million in guaranteed money. Baseball Trade Values rates Devers at minus-25 and the Giants’ package at minus-24.5, a gap of 0.5. The Yankees come out ahead if Devers delivers 30-plus homers and high on-base totals. The Giants win the proposed trade if Domínguez develops, Carr contributes and Rodón stays effective while they shed the remaining years of Devers’ bloated contract.

The two clubs have not made many deals. The swap of Bobby Bonds for Bobby Murcer in 1974 headlines the list, followed by the Yankees’ waiver pickup of Andrew McCutchen in 2018 and the 2021 trade that sent Mike Tauchman to San Francisco for Wandy Peralta.

They have met seven times in the World Series, with the Yankees holding a 5-2 edge and a 23-19-1 advantage in games. The Giants won in 1921 and 1922, and the Yankees won in 1923, 1936, 1937, 1951 and 1962 — the last one being the only time the San Francisco Giants, rather than their previous incarnation as the New York Giants, have faced the Yankees in the Fall Classic.