Yankees Predicted to Let 2-Time All-Star Infielder Walk in Free Agency

Jazz Chisholm Jr. officially hit the open market Thursday, closing a three-year run with the New York Yankees that produced a 30-30 season, a Silver Slugger and a steady stream of controversy. The 28-year-old native of the Bahamas also earned an All-Star nod with the Yankees in 2025, to go with his 2022 All-Star selection with the Miami Marlins.

The second baseman is one of 10 Yankees on the MLB Players Association’s list of 144 players declared free agents after the 2026 season, joining David Bednar and Trent Grisham. Teams have five days to resolve options before the market fully opens.

A Nassau native born Feb. 1, 1998, Chisholm is a 5-foot-11, 184-pound lefty hitter who debuted with Miami on Sept. 1, 2020. New York sent three prospects to Miami — catcher Agustín Ramírez and infielders Jared Serna and Abrahan Ramírez — to land him on July 27, 2024.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. Contract Outlook and Predictions

Chisholm earned $10.2 million in 2026, his final arbitration year. He is eligible for a qualifying offer, which costs $23.15 million this winter. But the Yankees are predicted to withhold the offer from Chisholm and issue it only to Bednar, and to let Chisholm walk, according to The New York Post‘s Jon Heyman.

Chisholm hasn’t closed the door.

“I do hope to be back,” he said, as quoted by The Athletic‘s Brendan Kuty, who called a qualifying offer “highly unlikely.” Luis García Jr., Anthony Volpe and José Caballero give the Yankees in-house options at second base.

Before the season, Chisholm reportedly sought $35 million annually over eight to 10 years. An executive told MLB.com‘s Mark Feinsand a deal of three or four years near $20 million annually is more realistic.

Feinsand lists five potential fits. The Angels, under new owner Stan Kroenke, ranked last in the American League with a .620 OPS at second base. The Reds ranked 29th in the majors at the position. San Diego, Detroit and Toronto round out the list.

Which of them will pay for a 97 OPS+ season and a 30-30 résumé? The bidding opens in five days.

Chisholm Jr.’s Production and Controversies

Chisholm hit .273/.325/.500 in 46 games after the trade from Miami. Across three seasons, he has hit .243/.322/.449 with 61 home runs, 158 RBIs and 90 stolen bases in 313 games as a Yankee.

The peak came in 2025: .242/.332/.481, 31 homers, 31 steals, an All-Star selection and a Silver Slugger at second base. He became the third Yankee with a 30-30 season, joining Bobby Bonds (1975) and Alfonso Soriano (2002-03).

Then came 2026, after a public goal of 50 homers and 50 steals. He finished at .231/.312/.399 with 19 homers, 55 RBIs and a career-high 41 steals, with 157 strikeouts in 532 plate appearances. Left-handed pitchers held him to a .218/.269/.381 line.

His defense graded 15 outs above average (98th percentile) but minus-6 in defensive runs saved. In the Division Series against Tampa Bay, Chisholm went 2-for-11 with a throwing error in Game 2, and manager Aaron Boone left him out of the starting lineup for two games.

Chisholm’s personality drew as much attention as his bat. Cameras caught him in June playing second base with a lollipop, and Boone didn’t like it. “Not a good look,” the manager said, according to The Athletic.

Chisholm answered with a go-ahead homer and celebrated with a lollipop jar. Days later, umpires ejected him at Fenway Park after a check-swing argument and a thrown helmet.

A 2025 ejection for arguing balls and strikes, plus a social media post that broke league policy, brought a one-game suspension and a fine. In Miami, a hazing episode involving Miguel Rojas led to team meetings under then-manager Don Mattingly.