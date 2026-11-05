Yankees Suddenly Cut Ties With 20-Year-Old Outfield Prospect After 4 Years

The New York Yankees released outfielder Richard Meran on Nov. 3, closing a four-year run in the Dominican Summer League that never advanced beyond the island.

Meran signed with the Yankees as an international free agent at age 16 for $100,000, and the odds of a breakthrough looked bleak after his 2026 season, making Meran another in a long line of Dominican signings who never leave the island.

Born June 25, 2006, in Santo Domingo Centro, Meran signed on Jan. 15, 2023 . He joined the DSL NYY Bombers on June 4, 2023, spent a brief stretch on the seven-day injured list and returned July 17. He never appeared at a complex league or a full-season affiliate.

Why the New York Yankees Released Richard Meran

Meran opened his career in 2023 with a .231/.388/.359 line over 13 games, then hit .231/.344/.298 across 32 games in 2024 while stealing seven bases, his career high.

His best season came in 2025, when he batted .300/.481/.538 with three home runs and 20 RBIs in 30 games. He finished his career having hit .243/.398/.384 with six home runs and 13 stolen bases across 369 plate appearances.

His 2026 season slipped to .203/.378/.348 in 22 games. Meran was one of the older players on the Bombers’ roster in August 2025, even while posting a .481 on-base percentage, according to Pinstripe Alley. He never appeared on a major prospect ranking, and public scouting coverage of him stayed minimal.

The Yankees issued no statement explaining the move. Clubs treat the DSL as the first rung for most 16- and 17-year-old international signees, with a step to the United States expected within a few years. Organizations then clear spots for the next class. Around the same time, the Pittsburgh Pirates released seven DSL-only pitchers in a similar round of end-of-season cuts.

The Yankees typically draft late and lean heavily on the international market to stock the farm system. Brando Mayea headlined the 2023 class at $4.35 million, while smaller figures around $100,000 filled out the group. After four years, Meran no longer ranked among the players the organization prioritized for development resources over newer, higher-ceiling signees.

Why the New York Yankees Paid Richard Meran $100,000

Meran displayed “a good blend of hitting ability and a chance to stick at a premium position,” according to Baseball America‘s 2023 international review of the Yankees.

The evaluation also listed a 6-foot, 165-pound frame, bat speed that projected more power and a fringe-average arm, with center field a workable spot. That profile fit a developmental depth piece rather than a premium target. The Yankees’ 2023 pool ran about $5.3 million, which put Meran’s bonus under 2% of it.

Few signings ever leave the DSL, and no official figure tracks the exact rate. A 2014 report on Dominican signees over a 10-year span found only 48% reached the United States, which implies about 52% were released without getting out of their home country, typically within three years. Roughly 5% reached the majors.

A more recent review of players with a DSL plate appearance since 2006 found that 226 of 7,655, about 3%, eventually made an MLB debut.

Meran’s four seasons without a stateside assignment place him with the large majority. Success rates improve modestly for players who are younger or who perform better relative to their age in a given season, but the baseline attrition remains steep.

Meran leaves the organization at 20, having never played above the level where most international careers begin. Four seasons in the Bombers’ outfield produced one standout year and no step up.