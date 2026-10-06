Yankees’ Spencer Jones Loses Damage Chance Because of Roof

The ALDS continued to work against the New York Yankees early in Monday night’s game at Tropicana Field against the Tampa Bay Rays.

With the Yanks already trailing 1-0 in the series, they were trying to bounce back, and that’s when Spencer Jones hit a towering fly ball toward center field.

The fly ball never reached its destination, though.

Instead, the broadcast angle showed the Rays’ outfielders start to point upward, then change their paths, then scramble to catch a fast-sinking baseball.

It had hit the roof.

Or more specifically, it might’ve been a catwalk or one of the roof rings.

Regardless, it was caught, and it was called an out.

The baseball definitely went shorter than it would’ve otherwise. Maybe it wouldn’t have been a homer, but it

Spencer Jones hits ball 106 mph, 44 degree launch angle that hit the CATWALK in center field. This ball would NOT have gone out. Projected distance 370 feet. #Yankees https://t.co/k7zMfn3nEA — Yankees Worldwide (@NYYWorldwide) October 6, 2026

It was especially odd given what happened over the weekend.

The Padres‘ Ty France had what could’ve been a go-ahead home run deflect off the roof in Milwaukee and get caught by Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio. It was the difference in NLDS Game 1.

Jones’ fly ball might not have mattered in ALDS Game 2, but it was still quite the odd moment.

Why Spencer Jones Was Out From Roof

Jones’ baseball did hit something above the field there at Tropicana Field, and it did impact the result of the play.

However, it didn’t stop Jones from being called out. The rules went against the Yankees here.

It was a good thing that the Rays were paying attention, though, because the rule here is fascinating.

If a ball in the air hits one of the earlier two rings in Tropicana Field, which are called the A-ring and B-ring, it’s a live ball. If it gets caught, it’s an out, but if it lands on the ground, it’s a hit.

Jones could’ve been running for a while if the baseball landed.

The Rays, though, were paying attention and got into position to make the play.

Other Roof Rules

The roof rules have some other complicating factors in Tampa Bay, though.

The C-ring and D-ring are further from home plate, and if a fly ball hits one of them, it’s a home run.

If any of the rings are hit in foul territory, it’s a dead ball (a foul ball, to be specific).

There’s one other ruling: If the ball manages to get lodged in the catwalk, it’s ruled a ground-rule double for the batter.

Jones ended up with one of the worst outcomes here — he’ll never know where his baseball was going, and an aware group of Rays fielders made a play on the ball to secure an out of the Yankees’ 6-foot-7 rookie slugger.