Yankees Trade Pitch Lands Rookie Star for No. 1 Pitching Prospect

After the New York Yankees sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Division Series, attention in the Bronx has turned to next season, and what can be done to upgrade the roster to prevent a 17th straight season without a World Series title.

If that happened, it would be the longest World Series championship drought for the Yankees since winning their first of the current 27 in 1923, when the Bronx Bombers batting order was anchored by Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig.

A new trade pitch aimed at the Yankees addresses the need for offense, something sorely lacking from the Yankees’ run in the postseason in the absence of superstar slugger Aaron Judge.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post floated Chicago White Sox rookie Sam Antonacci to the New York Yankees as a Chisholm replacement, with pitching prospect Elmer Rodríguez as the player going to Chicago in the deal.

The trade pitch is only that, a pitch. Still, it arrives as Chisholm’s free agency nears and the Yankees weigh how to replace his bat.

“I think the Yankees are going to move on and not risk the possibility that, like Trent Grisham last year, he takes the qualifying offer,” Sherman said on his “Pinstripe Post” podcast, as quoted by Yanks Go Yard‘s Matthew Swigonski. That offer would exceed $23 million.

Sherman also suggested Antonacci. Chicago needs a starting pitcher, and a package built around Rodríguez would be a cost New York could absorb, according to Yanks Go Yard.

Yankees Weigh Sam Antonacci Against Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm hit .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs and 41 stolen bases in 2026, according to FanGraphs player statistics. His 13 outs above average ranked fourth among MLB second basemen.

Antonacci, 23, hit .277/.370/.396 with eight home runs and 20 steals in 140 games. He drew 43 walks, struck out 82 times and took a team-record 29 hit-by-pitches in 557 plate appearances.

He played mostly left field, with 32 games at second base. Chisholm supplies more power and steals. Antonacci supplies more contact and on-base production.

Antonacci, born in Springfield, Illinois, went to Chicago in the fifth round of the 2024 draft out of Coastal Carolina. The White Sox called him up April 15, according to Associated Press reporting. He also played for Italy in the World Baseball Classic, according to MLB.com.

Elmer Rodríguez Trade Offer for Chicago White Sox

Rodríguez, born in Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico, arrived from the Boston Red Sox in the Carlos Narváez trade in December 2024, according to New York Post reporting. He made his MLB debut April 29.

He went 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 106⅓ innings at Triple-A Scranton, then posted a 5.40 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 16 walks in 26⅔ innings over six big-league starts, according to MLB.com player data.

Rodríguez ranks second among Yankees prospects and No. 1 among all pitchers in the system, per MLB Pipeline, and the club has not finished evaluating him.

“Rodríguez shouldn’t be untouchable,” according to Empire Sports Media founder Alexander Wilson, who cautioned against trading him without a plan for the rotation.

A fan-submitted proposal from Baseball Trade Values user Ironguy095 sends Antonacci to New York for Rodríguez and prospects Stiven Marinez and Thatcher Hurd.

For Chicago, the trade would add a starter and subtract a 23-year-old rookie who reached base at a .370 clip.

Sherman named two other targets. Miami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards “would fit in right at second base and lead off,” he said, though the price would likely include Anthony Volpe. Edwards owns a career .730 OPS.

Kansas City Royals second baseman Michael Massey posted 11 outs above average in 2026 but owns a career .250/.288/.396 slash line, according to Yanks Go Yard.

The qualifying offer deadline falls five days after the World Series ends, and it will show where the Yankees stand on Chisholm.