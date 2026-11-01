8-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

At the conclusion of the World Series, seven Philadelphia Phillies players officially became free agents.

One of those is an eight-year MLB veteran who spent five seasons with the Phillies.

8-Year MLB Veteran Edmundo Sosa Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

Phillies utility infielder Edmundo Sosa has officially hit free agency.

The infielder had been with the Phillies since 2022.

Looking at Edmundo Sosa’s Career

Sosa, 30, began his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018.

He signed a minor-league contract with St. Louis in 2012.

Sosa appeared in just three MLB games in 2018 and eight in 2019 before missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The infielder broke out in 2021, posting 3.2 bWAR and a .271/.346/.389 slash line with six home runs and 27 RBI over 113 games for the Cardinals.

At the 2022 trade deadline, the Cardinals traded Sosa to the Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero.

In his eight MLB seasons, Sosa has accumulated 10.7 bWAR, 45 home runs and 192 RBI while slashing .256/.306/.417.

In 2026, Sosa posted 1.0 bWAR and a .247/.283/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 44 RBI in 84 games.

In 22 postseason games, Sosa has hit .222/.267/.296 with two doubles and two RBI over 30 plate appearances.

He went 2-for-7 with a double during this year’s Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Spotrac projects Sosa will sign a one-year deal for roughly $6 million this offseason.

Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season

The Phillies finished the regular season as the final NL Wild Card team with an 88-74 record.

They lost to the Braves in the NL Wild Card Series at Truist Park.