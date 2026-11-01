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8-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

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Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
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SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

At the conclusion of the World Series, seven Philadelphia Phillies players officially became free agents.

One of those is an eight-year MLB veteran who spent five seasons with the Phillies.

8-Year MLB Veteran Edmundo Sosa Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies warms up prior to game three of the National League Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Phillies utility infielder Edmundo Sosa has officially hit free agency.

The infielder had been with the Phillies since 2022.

Looking at Edmundo Sosa’s Career

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sosa, 30, began his MLB career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2018.

He signed a minor-league contract with St. Louis in 2012.

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 27: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Brandon Marsh #16 after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Sosa appeared in just three MLB games in 2018 and eight in 2019 before missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The infielder broke out in 2021, posting 3.2 bWAR and a .271/.346/.389 slash line with six home runs and 27 RBI over 113 games for the Cardinals.

Tampa Bay Rays v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 25: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies at bat during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park on September 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

At the 2022 trade deadline, the Cardinals traded Sosa to the Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero.

In his eight MLB seasons, Sosa has accumulated 10.7 bWAR, 45 home runs and 192 RBI while slashing .256/.306/.417.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 06: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

In 2026, Sosa posted 1.0 bWAR and a .247/.283/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 44 RBI in 84 games.

In 22 postseason games, Sosa has hit .222/.267/.296 with two doubles and two RBI over 30 plate appearances.

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Two
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 06: Edmundo Sosa #33 of the Philadelphia Phillies runs to first base on a single against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 06, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

He went 2-for-7 with a double during this year’s Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves.

Spotrac projects Sosa will sign a one-year deal for roughly $6 million this offseason.

Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a home run with Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Phillies finished the regular season as the final NL Wild Card team with an 88-74 record.

They lost to the Braves in the NL Wild Card Series at Truist Park.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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8-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

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