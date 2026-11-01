8-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Manager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 24, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
At the conclusion of the World Series, seven Philadelphia Phillies players officially became free agents.
One of those is an eight-year MLB veteran who spent five seasons with the Phillies.
He signed a minor-league contract with St. Louis in 2012.
Sosa appeared in just three MLB games in 2018 and eight in 2019 before missing the 2020 season due to COVID-19.
The infielder broke out in 2021, posting 3.2 bWAR and a .271/.346/.389 slash line with six home runs and 27 RBI over 113 games for the Cardinals.
At the 2022 trade deadline, the Cardinals traded Sosa to the Phillies for left-hander JoJo Romero.
In his eight MLB seasons, Sosa has accumulated 10.7 bWAR, 45 home runs and 192 RBI while slashing .256/.306/.417.
In 2026, Sosa posted 1.0 bWAR and a .247/.283/.429 slash line with nine home runs and 44 RBI in 84 games.
In 22 postseason games, Sosa has hit .222/.267/.296 with two doubles and two RBI over 30 plate appearances.
He went 2-for-7 with a double during this year’s Wild Card Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Spotrac projects Sosa will sign a one-year deal for roughly $6 million this offseason.
Philadelphia Phillies’ 2026 Season
The Phillies finished the regular season as the final NL Wild Card team with an 88-74 record.
They lost to the Braves in the NL Wild Card Series at Truist Park.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
8-Year MLB Veteran Immediately Becomes Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent