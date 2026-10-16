Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber News After Elimination

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Bryce Harper #3 and Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate a 6-1 win over the New York Mets during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 2-1 in the Wild Card Series at Truist Park.
The Braves have since been eliminated. Currently the Milwaukee Brewers hold a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, and the Cleveland Guardians hold a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.
Amid the ALCS and NLCS, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski met with the media. During the session, Dombrowski announced news involving Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Updates After Playoff Elimination
The Phillies’ POBO also said that Schwarber is expected to get more reps at first base to help manage Harper’s workload.
Harper began the 2026 season as the Phillies’ starting first baseman.
However, the Phillies had Harper play some right field, his old position, after they acquired second baseman Luis Arraez at the trade deadline.
Acquiring Arraez led to Bryson Stott moving to third base and Alec Bohm taking more reps at first base.
The Arraez acquisition also led to Schwarber getting some reps at first base. The primary DH appeared in eight games at DH this past season. He also appeared in two games at left field.
Looking at Bryce Harper’s 2026 Season
Harper posted 3.3 fWAR and a .269/.380/.485 (135 wRC+) slash line with 29 home runs and 87 RBI over 162 games in 2026.
Defensively, Harper posted 0 Defensive Runs Saved and -5 Outs Above Average over 923 2/3 innings at first base. In right field, Harper recorded -5 DRS and -3 OAA over 363 2/3 innings.
Harper went 3-for-13 with a home run and a double in the Wild Card Series against Atlanta.
Looking at Kyle Schwarber’s 2026 Season
Schwarber posted 2.9 fWAR and a .232/.354/.503 (130 wRC+) slash line with 45 home runs and 97 RBI over 156 regular-season games in 2026.
During the Wild Card Series, Schwarber went 4-for-11 with a home run and two walks.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced news involving Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber on Thursday.
Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber News After Elimination