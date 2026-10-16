Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber News After Elimination

The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the MLB playoffs in the National League Wild Card Round.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 2-1 in the Wild Card Series at Truist Park.

The Braves have since been eliminated. Currently the Milwaukee Brewers hold a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, and the Cleveland Guardians hold a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

Amid the ALCS and NLCS, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski met with the media. During the session, Dombrowski announced news involving Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Updates After Playoff Elimination

Dombrowski said that Harper will be the full-time first baseman in 2027, according to Justin Heinze of Patch.com.

The Phillies’ POBO also said that Schwarber is expected to get more reps at first base to help manage Harper’s workload.

Harper began the 2026 season as the Phillies’ starting first baseman.

However, the Phillies had Harper play some right field, his old position, after they acquired second baseman Luis Arraez at the trade deadline.

Acquiring Arraez led to Bryson Stott moving to third base and Alec Bohm taking more reps at first base.

The Arraez acquisition also led to Schwarber getting some reps at first base. The primary DH appeared in eight games at DH this past season. He also appeared in two games at left field.

Looking at Bryce Harper’s 2026 Season

Harper posted 3.3 fWAR and a .269/.380/.485 (135 wRC+) slash line with 29 home runs and 87 RBI over 162 games in 2026.

Defensively, Harper posted 0 Defensive Runs Saved and -5 Outs Above Average over 923 2/3 innings at first base. In right field, Harper recorded -5 DRS and -3 OAA over 363 2/3 innings.

Harper went 3-for-13 with a home run and a double in the Wild Card Series against Atlanta.

Looking at Kyle Schwarber’s 2026 Season

Schwarber posted 2.9 fWAR and a .232/.354/.503 (130 wRC+) slash line with 45 home runs and 97 RBI over 156 regular-season games in 2026.

During the Wild Card Series, Schwarber went 4-for-11 with a home run and two walks.