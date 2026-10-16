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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber News After Elimination

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New York Mets v Philadelphia Phillies
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JULY 18: Bryce Harper #3 and Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrate a 6-1 win over the New York Mets during a game at Citizens Bank Park on July 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies were eliminated from the MLB playoffs in the National League Wild Card Round.

The Atlanta Braves beat the Phillies 2-1 in the Wild Card Series at Truist Park.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: The Atlanta Braves pose for a photo after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves have since been eliminated. Currently the Milwaukee Brewers hold a 3-0 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series, and the Cleveland Guardians hold a 2-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League Championship Series.

Amid the ALCS and NLCS, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski met with the media. During the session, Dombrowski announced news involving Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Updates After Playoff Elimination

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Two
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates a home run with Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game two of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 30, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dombrowski said that Harper will be the full-time first baseman in 2027, according to Justin Heinze of Patch.com.

The Phillies’ POBO also said that Schwarber is expected to get more reps at first base to help manage Harper’s workload.

Athletics v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 06: Bryce Harper #3 high fives Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies after a run in the eighth inning against the Athletics at Citizens Bank Park on May 06, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Harper began the 2026 season as the Phillies’ starting first baseman.

However, the Phillies had Harper play some right field, his old position, after they acquired second baseman Luis Arraez at the trade deadline.

Philadelphia Phillies v Seattle Mariners
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 25: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies makes a catch for an out during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on August 25, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Acquiring Arraez led to Bryson Stott moving to third base and Alec Bohm taking more reps at first base.

 

The Arraez acquisition also led to Schwarber getting some reps at first base. The primary DH appeared in eight games at DH this past season. He also appeared in two games at left field.

Looking at Bryce Harper’s 2026 Season

Philadelphia Phillies v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 27: Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies catches a throw to first during the first inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on June 27, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Harper posted 3.3 fWAR and a .269/.380/.485 (135 wRC+) slash line with 29 home runs and 87 RBI over 162 games in 2026.

Defensively, Harper posted 0 Defensive Runs Saved and -5 Outs Above Average over 923 2/3 innings at first base. In right field, Harper recorded -5 DRS and -3 OAA over 363 2/3 innings.

Harper went 3-for-13 with a home run and a double in the Wild Card Series against Atlanta.

Looking at Kyle Schwarber’s 2026 Season

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies walks to first base against the Atlanta Braves during the fourth inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Schwarber posted 2.9 fWAR and a .232/.354/.503 (130 wRC+) slash line with 45 home runs and 97 RBI over 156 regular-season games in 2026.

During the Wild Card Series, Schwarber went 4-for-11 with a home run and two walks.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Philadelphia Phillies Announce Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber News After Elimination

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