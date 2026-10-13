Phillies Face Complicated Pitching Decisions Ahead of Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies, after a disappointing end to the 2026 season and perhaps the closing of their championship window, will traverse a difficult offseason.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will have to decide on a new manager, move a star position player or two, and improve a horrible farm system.

But perhaps the most important part of this Phillies offseason will be improving a bullpen that struggled in 2026. Outside of Jhoan Duran, the Phillies bullpen was hit-or-miss, with the worst ERA among playoff teams.

Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic speculated that the bullpen could undergo some massive changes before the 2027 season.

What Changes Will the Philadelphia Phillies Make to the Bullpen?

According to Varnes, the left-handers in the bullpen need the biggest upgrade. Lefties out of the Phillies bullpen were the worst in the majors.

José Alvarado, who was supposed to be one of Philadelphia’s top relievers, had a 5.86 ERA in 2026 and is set to be a free agent.

“It would be unsurprising if the Phillies let Alvarado walk, leaving a vacancy in their leverage and left-handed relief corps,” Varnes wrote.

Tanner Banks, another lefty out of the bullpen, had a dreadful 5.86 ERA. However, he has two more seasons of control and should be on the team in 2027. Tim Mayza, however, was a diamond-in-the-rough signing that could help bolster the Phillies’ future bullpen.

“The Phillies have found some talented relievers on minor-league deals in previous seasons,” Varnes wrote. “That was not the case in 2025 or 2026. The Phillies signed plenty of non-roster invitee pitchers as depth this winter, but — aside from Mayza — it helped little during a dreadful slog to the playoffs. A deeper dive into the scores of minor-league free agents, along with waiver claims, could provide the Phillies with some unexpected talent here in 2027.”

What About the Rest of the Bullpen?

The Phillies had some unanswered questions about reliever Orion Kerkering going into the season. This came after a terrible error that ended Philadelphia’s season in 2025. Despite a career-high 4.97 ERA in 2026, Varnes believes the Phillies will tender a contract to Kerkering.

However, Varnes admits there are real questions about his future in Philadelphia.

Duran had an outstanding first full season in Philadelphia, pitching to a 1.82 ERA with 33 saves. However, there isn’t much to work with behind him in the Phillies bullpen.

Philadelphia signed Brad Keller with the hopes that he would be a high-leverage arm. Unfortunately, he struggled before undergoing Tommy John surgery.

“It would make sense for Alex McFarlane, who broke out as a rookie in the final months of the season, to play a role,” Varnes wrote. “Jonathan Bowlan, who proved less durable during the stretch run, will likely factor into this group as well. But the Phillies need to do more to build around these relievers.”

Making a trade or signing a premier free agent are likely the Phillies’ best options here. However, that brings zero guarantees. However, at least attempting to add externally to a weak bullpen would be beneficial for the Phillies.

Their playoff hopes in 2027 could very well hinge on how Dombrowski rebuilds this bullpen.