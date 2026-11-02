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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 27: Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies participates in the World Series workout day at Minute Maid Park on October 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Phillies last played on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Despite losing the series, they had a resilient season following a slow start.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Becomes Free Agent

GettyRhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies hits a home run against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning in Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Recently, a former Phillies player became a free agent.

Rhys Hoskins (most recently with the Cleveland Guardians) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Rhys Hoskins elected free agency.”

GettyRhys Hoskins #8 of the Cleveland Guardians rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the sixth inning at Rate Field on August 8, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Hoskins finished the 2026 season batting .179 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, 33 runs and one stolen base in 95 games for the Guardians.

Looking At Hoskins In Philly

Getty Kyle Schwarber #12 and Rhys Hoskins #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies speak during batting practice prior to Game Three of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 01, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hoskins was picked in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Phillies.

During the 2018 season, Hoskins hit 34 home runs with 96 RBIs.

GettyKyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates his home run with teammate Rhys Hoskins #17 during the first inning against the Houston Astros in Game Five of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park on November 03, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hoskins helped the Phillies reach the 2022 World Series.

He hit 27+ home runs in four out of his six seasons with the franchise.

Hoskins’ Other Stops

GettyRhys Hoskins #12 of the Milwaukee Brewers and Bryce Harper #3 of the Philadelphia Phillies speak during the fifth inning at Citizens Bank Park on June 03, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Hoskins has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers (in addition to the Phillies and Guardians).

He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market at 33.

Looking At The Phillies

GettyManager Don Mattingly #8 of the Philadelphia Phillies watches his team play against the Washington Nationals in the sixth inning at Nationals Park on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The Phillies have been unable to return to the World Series since 2022.

They went 88-74 in 162 games this past year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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