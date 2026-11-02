Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies last played on October 1 when they lost to the Atlanta Braves in the Wild Card Series.

Despite losing the series, they had a resilient season following a slow start.

Ex-Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Becomes Free Agent

Recently, a former Phillies player became a free agent.

Rhys Hoskins (most recently with the Cleveland Guardians) will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “1B Rhys Hoskins elected free agency.”

Hoskins finished the 2026 season batting .179 with 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, 33 runs and one stolen base in 95 games for the Guardians.

Looking At Hoskins In Philly

Hoskins was picked in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first six years of his career with the Phillies.

During the 2018 season, Hoskins hit 34 home runs with 96 RBIs.

Hoskins helped the Phillies reach the 2022 World Series.

He hit 27+ home runs in four out of his six seasons with the franchise.

Hoskins’ Other Stops

Hoskins has also spent time with the Milwaukee Brewers (in addition to the Phillies and Guardians).

He will be an intriguing free agent to hit the market at 33.

Looking At The Phillies

The Phillies have been unable to return to the World Series since 2022.

They went 88-74 in 162 games this past year.