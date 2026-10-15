7-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Make Future Decision

Toronto Blue Jays fans, remember the services of LHP Tim Mayza?

He has just inked a new deal with his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies.

Per president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the team is signing left-handed reliever Tim Mayza to a one-year deal.

Mayza, 34, spent the 2026 season with the Phillies. The nine-year MLB veteran arm spent the first seven seasons of his career in Toronto.