7-Year Toronto Blue Jays Player Suddenly Make Future Decision

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 08: Tim Mayza #58 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the eighth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 08, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Per president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the team is signing left-handed reliever Tim Mayza to a one-year deal.
Mayza, 34, spent the 2026 season with the Phillies. The nine-year MLB veteran arm spent the first seven seasons of his career in Toronto.
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
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Toronto Blue Jays fans, remember the services of LHP Tim Mayza? He has just inked a new deal with his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies. Per president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, the team is signing left-handed reliever Tim Mayza to a one-year deal. Mayza, 34, spent the 2026 season with the Phillies. The nine-year […]
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