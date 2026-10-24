Blue Jays Urged to Pursue 4X NL Gold Glove Winner to Support Andres Gimenez

The Toronto Blue Jays relied heavily on shortstop Andres Gimenez in 2026. The left-handed hitter batted .244 with nine home runs, 59 RBIs and 20 stolen bases.

Only Kazuma Okamoto, a right-handed hitter with 92 RBIs, drove in more runs for Toronto. That made Gimenez the Blue Jays’ top left-handed run producer.

He also remains a defensive standout. The three-time Gold Glove winner moved from second base to shortstop this season and is a finalist again.

Adding another left-handed run producer could ease that load. blogTO suggested one possibility this week.

Blue Jays Urged to Pursue 4X NL Gold Glove Winner

The Athletic’s Mitch Bannon reported in late September that Toronto is expected to pursue Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki. The 32-year-old hit .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs in 143 games this season. His home run total would have ranked second on the Blue Jays behind Okamoto’s 33.

This week, blogTO pointed to a second Cubs man, outfielder Ian Happ. It listed Happ among six big bats Toronto could target. The others were Randy Arozarena, Suzuki, Luis Arraez, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Gleyber Torres.

blogTO said Happ would help in several areas. Happ is a switch-hitter. He bats left-handed against right-handed pitchers.

Happ won four straight National League Gold Glove Awards in left field from 2022 through 2025. In 2026, he hit 24 home runs with 68 RBIs in 156 games. He posted a .326 on-base percentage.

Happ just completed a three-year, $61 million extension with the Cubs. He and Suzuki are set to become free agents after the World Series.

Bleacher Report Ranks Toronto No. 2, but Age Raises Questions

Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranked Toronto the No. 2 landing spot for Suzuki and Happ in an Oct. 21 article. The Cubs ranked first. Reuter wrote that both players could return if Happ accepts a hometown discount.

Reuter noted that Toronto needs a corner outfielder and a designated hitter. George Springer is headed for free agency. Addison Barger played only nine games this season. Bleacher Report projects Nathan Lukes and Barger, both left-handed hitters, in Toronto’s outfield.

Happ’s age raises questions about his longevity. He turned 32 in August.

Blue Jays Nation also pitched Happ to Toronto on Tuesday. It said age will eventually affect his production and suggested a three-year contract.