3X MLB All-Star Deemed Blue Jays’ Perfect Replacement of Ernie Clement

Ernie Clement, the Toronto Blue Jays‘ second baseman in 2026, is not guaranteed the job in 2027. General manager Ross Atkins said Sept. 30 that Clement will have to earn it.

Clement finished with a .259 average, nine home runs and 48 RBIs in 158 games. His OPS+ was 78, with 100 as the league average.

Toronto is expected to go shopping for a second baseman ahead of 2027 and multiple names like Brandon Lowe, Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. will hit the market.

Chisholm, 28, hit .231 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 41 stolen bases for the New York Yankees. His OPS+ was 97. But his move to Toronto seems unrealistic, as he has already declared he wants to stay with the Yankees.

Similarly, Arraez does not fit Toronto’s needs despite being one of the best at the position.

Mitch Bannon of The Athletic has another name in mind.

Mitch Bannon Reveals the Best Replacement for Ernie Clement

Bannon’s top second-base fit for Toronto is Gleyber Torres of the Detroit Tigers. The 29-year-old is a three-time All-Star.

Bannon first named Torres as a Blue Jays target June 2, before the trade deadline. He wrote that a right-handed slugger with a career .497 slugging percentage against lefties would help Toronto’s offense.

Torres batted .260 with eight home runs and 38 RBIs in 96 games for Detroit. His OPS+ was 105. He missed time with oblique strains.

Torres posted a .364 on-base percentage and walked 57 times in 420 plate appearances. Clement posted a .285 on-base percentage and walked 22 times in 621 plate appearances. Torres slugged .363 and Clement slugged .364.

Atkins said in his year-end remarks that Toronto must hit more homers, draw more walks and reach base more.

Signing a regular second baseman would let Toronto use Clement as a utility player. Clement also played shortstop, third base and left field in 2026.

The Other Names on Bannon’s Shopping List for the Blue Jays

Bannon also listed outfielder Seiya Suzuki and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle among his best fits. He added outfielder Lane Thomas as a bonus fourth option. Bannon said he kept his picks within financial reason.

Suzuki, 32, hit .270 with 26 home runs and 86 RBIs in 143 games for the Chicago Cubs. He is already predicted to be a guaranteed pursuit by Toronto by multiple analysts.

Suzuki’s five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs expires after the season.