Blue Jays Face Anthony Santander Decision Amid Addison Barger Uncertainty

One key question for the Toronto Blue Jays this offseason involves outfielder Anthony Santander.

He hit 44 home runs for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024 and then signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with Toronto. That investment is yet to pay back.

Santander hit .175 with six home runs in 54 games in 2025. He did not play in the majors in 2026 after left shoulder surgery in February.

General manager Ross Atkins wants Santander to prepare to play the outfield.

“We want Tony to be thinking about playing the outfield and being an option for us there,” Atkins said. The goal, he said, is “having as much flexibility as possible.”

Designated hitter George Springer, 37, is headed to free agency. He has not said whether he will keep playing.

If he leaves, the designated hitter job opens up. Atkins would prefer to keep the spot open, MLB.com’s Keegan Matheson reported. That could let Toronto rotate players through it.

Toronto now must decide how to use Santander. Matheson wrote that Santander “still feels like the best bet to have the most starts at DH next season.” He added that “at this point, the Blue Jays need to consider any contributions from him a bonus.”

Addison Barger’s Return Further Complicates Anthony Santander’s Outfield Plans

Playing Santander in right field would create another problem, Addison Barger. He hit .243 with 21 home runs and 74 RBIs in 135 games in 2025. Toronto planned to use him as its everyday right fielder in 2026.

Ankle, elbow and back injuries limited Barger to nine games. He went 1-for-22. He had right elbow surgery July 27.

Manager John Schneider said Barger should be back to 100 percent for baseball activities when spring training begins. But he plays right field.

If Santander plays right, Barger’s position comes into question. Kazuma Okamoto already holds third base. He hit .232 with 33 home runs and 92 RBIs in 156 games as a rookie.

Moving Santander to left field would keep Barger in right. But Santander has struggled there before. Toronto could also rotate Okamoto, Barger and Santander. The Blue Jays must decide how to fit all three players into the lineup.

A better bet for the right field would be Barger if things look good for him.

Vladimir Guerrero’s Bounce-Back Will Shape the Offseason

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. endured a career-worst season. He hit .260 with nine home runs and 57 RBIs in 144 games. His OPS was .688. To compare, in 2025, Guerrero hit .292 with 23 home runs and an .848 OPS.

Atkins discussed Guerrero’s struggles. The club saw no glaring league adjustments to Guerrero.

“Privately, the Blue Jays need to be very honest with themselves,” Matheson wrote. He questioned whether Toronto truly believes Guerrero will hit “30-plus home runs with an .875 OPS next season” or “is there concern?”

“That will shape their offseason and how they build the lineup around Guerrero,” Matheson added.

Toronto scored 648 runs and hit 152 home runs in 2026, both the fewest in the majors.