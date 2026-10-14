Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Made $18.5 Million This Season

The Toronto Blue Jays had been coming off a magical 2025 season where they made the World Series for the first time since 1993.

That said, they are currently home for the offseason after taking a major step back (and missing the 2026 MLB playoffs).

Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote (on September 23): “One year after coming within 90 feet of winning the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays’ season is over. They are officially eliminated from postseason play.”

Ex-Blue Jays Star Made $18.5 Million

With their season over, it’s worth looking at Chris Bassitt.

He is coming off his first year pitching for the Baltimore Orioles.

The former Blue Jays pitcher went 9-5 with a 4.59 ERA in 20 games (18 starts).

The 37-year-old also made a lot of money.

He was paid $18.5 million by Baltimore for the 2026 season.

This winter, Bassitt will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the MLB.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on February 11): “Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a one-year, $18.5 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Bassitt, 36, joins an overhauled O’s rotation that also added Shane Baz and re-signed Zach Eflin to join Kyle Bradish, Trevor Rogers and Dean Kremer.”

Looking At Bassitt’s Time With The Blue Jays

Bassitt spent three seasons in Toronto (2023-25).

In 2023, he went 16-8 with a 3.60 ERA in 33 starts.

During the 2025 season, Bassitt had a 1.04 ERA in seven MLB playoff games (when they reached the World Series).

Looking At Bassitt’s Other MLB Stops

Bassitt was picked in the 16th round of the 2011 MLB Draft.

In addition to the Blue Jays and Orioles, he has also spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics and New York Mets over 12 seasons at the MLB level.