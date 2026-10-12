Blue Jays Predicted to Land Breakout Star in Offseason Move

The Toronto Blue Jays were one of the more disappointing teams in baseball this season, failing to make the playoffs entirely despite high expectations for the group.

Toronto reached the World Series last season, coming within a few outs of winning it all, so the outcome in 2026 was a tough one to swallow. However, this team still has a lot of talent on the roster, giving the organization hope moving forward.

This coming offseason could be one of the biggest in recent memory for this team, offering them a chance to get back on track for next season. The Blue Jays are still in the business of trying to win a title, and how the winter goes could dictate everything for them in 2027

Blue Jays Linked to Breakout Star

One name that could make sense for the Blue Jays to consider this offseason is right-hander Michael King, who will be a free agent. King has spent the last few years with the San Diego Padres, showing how impactful he can be on the mound.

MLB analyst Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report mentioned the Blue Jays as a landing spot for the veteran pitcher, and the fit does make sense. Toronto could use another starter, while King would be going to a team that is trying to win next season.

“Of the six pitchers who made more than 10 starts for the Blue Jays in 2026, only Dylan Cease and Trey Yesavage are expected back in 2027. They do have José Soriano, though. Cody Ponce should be back after tearing his ACL in his season debut. Former top prospect Ricky Tiedemann might finally factor into the mix, too. Throw in Spencer Miles as an option and this rotation might be good/deep enough that they instead focus their offseason spending on a hitter like Randy Arozarena,” Miller wrote.

King was one of the few bright spots for the Padres pitching staff all season, with the right-hander holding down the fort. San Diego dealt with all sorts of inconsistency from the starting group, but King was able to stay the course during the entire season.

Overall, King posted a 3.21 ERA over 32 starts for San Diego this year, throwing 185.0 innings, which were the most of his career. After some injury-riddled seasons, King has seemingly been able to stay healthy, which may bode well for his free agency this winter.

Can the Blue Jays Land Michael King?

Pairing King with ace Dylan Cease and Jose Soriano could give the Blue Jays one of the more lethal trios in baseball going forward. Cease and King spent time together with the Padres, giving them a strong one-two punch.

This team could use another starter, offering more depth for the long regular season. And King could fit in as the No. 2 or No. 3, which could help lengthen this rotation going forward.

Toronto wants to get back to competing for a World Series title, and King could be one of the better moves for the team to make this offseason. The Blue Jays have money to spend, and the right-hander could help bolster this group.