Toronto Blue Jays’ Brandon Valenzuela Receives Personal News Amid Playoffs

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t make the postseason this year, but there are still plenty of positives to take away from the overall disappointing season.

One of them is the emergence of rookie catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

Valenzuela didn’t put up outstanding offensive numbers, but he was a strong defender behind the plate this year.

During the MLB playoffs, Valenzuela received exciting personal news.

Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Brandon Valenzuela Gets Major Personal News Amid Playoffs

Valenzuela is a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, Rawlings announced.

The other finalists are Dillon Dingler of the Detroit Tigers and Austin Wells of the New York Yankees.

Rawlings Baseball wrote on X:

The 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – AL Catcher – Dillon Dingler, Brandon Valenzuela, Austin Wells

#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Brandon Valenzuela

Valenzuela, 26, posted 2.1 fWAR in his first MLB season.

The backstop slashed .22/.307/.372 (93 wRC+) with nine home runs and 23 RBI over 91 games with the Blue Jays this year.

Valenzuela can also play first base.

With the Blue Jays this year, Valenzuela appeared in 84 games at catcher, five at first base and two at designated hitter.

Valenzuela struggled with blocking this year, recording -3 Blocks Above Average, but excelled at framing and controlling the run game.

The catcher recorded +8 Caught Stealing Above Average (99th percentile) and +8 Framing Runs (98th percentile). He had an elite Pop Time of 1.88 seconds (86th percentile).