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Toronto Blue Jays’ Brandon Valenzuela Receives Personal News Amid Playoffs

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Toronto Blue Jays v New York Yankees
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after scoring on a sacrifice fly hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t make the postseason this year, but there are still plenty of positives to take away from the overall disappointing season.

One of them is the emergence of rookie catcher Brandon Valenzuela.

Chicago White Sox v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JULY 17: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run in the sixth inning of their MLB game against the Chicago White Sox at Rogers Centre on July 17, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Valenzuela didn’t put up outstanding offensive numbers, but he was a strong defender behind the plate this year.

During the MLB playoffs, Valenzuela received exciting personal news.

Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Brandon Valenzuela Gets Major Personal News Amid Playoffs

Baltimore Orioles v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 7: Yohendrick Piñango #24 of the Toronto Blue Jays puts on the home run jacket on Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on June 7, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Kevin Sousa/Getty Images)

Valenzuela is a finalist for the Rawlings Gold Glove Award, Rawlings announced.

The other finalists are Dillon Dingler of the Detroit Tigers and Austin Wells of the New York Yankees.

Toronto Blue Jays v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – APRIL 19: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 19, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Blue Jays defeated the Diamondbacks 10-4. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Rawlings Baseball wrote on X:

The 2026 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Finalists – AL Catcher – Dillon Dingler, Brandon Valenzuela, Austin Wells

#RawlingsGoldGloveAwards

Looking at Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Brandon Valenzuela

Philadelphia Phillies v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyTORONTO, CANADA – JUNE 9: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays gets doused with water during a post game interview after Valenzuela hit the walk-off RBI single to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies during the ninth inning in their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on June 9, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Valenzuela, 26, posted 2.1 fWAR in his first MLB season.

The backstop slashed .22/.307/.372 (93 wRC+) with nine home runs and 23 RBI over 91 games with the Blue Jays this year.

Toronto Blue Jays v Cleveland Guardians
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 03: Brandon Valenzuela #59 and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrate the team’s 6-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on September 03, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Valenzuela can also play first base.

With the Blue Jays this year, Valenzuela appeared in 84 games at catcher, five at first base and two at designated hitter.

Toronto Blue Jays v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays celebrates a single with Mark Budzinski #53 of the Toronto Blue Jays during the top of the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 17, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Valenzuela struggled with blocking this year, recording -3 Blocks Above Average, but excelled at framing and controlling the run game.

The catcher recorded +8 Caught Stealing Above Average (99th percentile) and +8 Framing Runs (98th percentile). He had an elite Pop Time of 1.88 seconds (86th percentile).

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Toronto Blue Jays’ Brandon Valenzuela Receives Personal News Amid Playoffs

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