NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 20: Brandon Valenzuela #59 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after scoring on a sacrifice fly hit by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 20, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
The Toronto Blue Jays didn’t make the postseason this year, but there are still plenty of positives to take away from the overall disappointing season.
Looking at Toronto Blue Jays Catcher Brandon Valenzuela
Valenzuela, 26, posted 2.1 fWAR in his first MLB season.
The backstop slashed .22/.307/.372 (93 wRC+) with nine home runs and 23 RBI over 91 games with the Blue Jays this year.
Valenzuela can also play first base.
With the Blue Jays this year, Valenzuela appeared in 84 games at catcher, five at first base and two at designated hitter.
Valenzuela struggled with blocking this year, recording -3 Blocks Above Average, but excelled at framing and controlling the run game.
The catcher recorded +8 Caught Stealing Above Average (99th percentile) and +8 Framing Runs (98th percentile). He had an elite Pop Time of 1.88 seconds (86th percentile).
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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Toronto Blue Jays catcher Brandon Valenzuela received exciting personal news during the Major League Baseball playoffs.
Toronto Blue Jays’ Brandon Valenzuela Receives Personal News Amid Playoffs