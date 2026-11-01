KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 05: Manager John Schneider of the Toronto Blue Jays watches batting practice prior to their game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on September 05, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images)
The Colorado Rockies are coming off another tough season where they missed the MLB playoffs.
MLB.com wrote (on May 6): “Colorado Rockies signed free agent RHP Jordan Romano to a minor league contract.”
2x Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Becomes Free Agent
This week, Romano officially became a free agent.
He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.
MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jordan Romano elected free agency.”
Romano also spent time with the Los Angeles Angeles during the 2026 season.
He finished the year going 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA in 38 games (with 15 saves).
Looking At Romano
Romano was picked in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.
He spent the first six years of his career with the franchise.
In 2022 and 2023, Romano made back-to-back All-Star Games.
During the 2022 season, Romano went 5-4 with a 2.11 ERA in 63 games (with 36 saves).
He also appeared in two MLB playoff games for the franchise.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Colorado Rockies are coming off another tough season where they missed the MLB playoffs.During the middle of year, the Rockies picked up former Toronto Blue Jays star Jordan Romano.MLB.com wrote (on May 6): “Colorado Rockies signed free agent RHP Jordan Romano to a minor league contract.”2x Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Becomes Free AgentThis week, […]
2x Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent