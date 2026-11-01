2x Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Colorado Rockies are coming off another tough season where they missed the MLB playoffs.

During the middle of year, the Rockies picked up former Toronto Blue Jays star Jordan Romano.

MLB.com wrote (on May 6): “Colorado Rockies signed free agent RHP Jordan Romano to a minor league contract.”

2x Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Becomes Free Agent

This week, Romano officially became a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RHP Jordan Romano elected free agency.”

Romano also spent time with the Los Angeles Angeles during the 2026 season.

He finished the year going 0-4 with a 5.61 ERA in 38 games (with 15 saves).

Looking At Romano

Romano was picked in the 10th round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Blue Jays.

He spent the first six years of his career with the franchise.

In 2022 and 2023, Romano made back-to-back All-Star Games.

During the 2022 season, Romano went 5-4 with a 2.11 ERA in 63 games (with 36 saves).

He also appeared in two MLB playoff games for the franchise.