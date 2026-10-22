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Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Signing With Division Rival Before World Series

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Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
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BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JUNE 30: Riley Adams #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sahlen Field on June 30, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Game 1 of the 2026 World Series between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

Before the World Series, 7 News’ Ari Alexander reported that a former Toronto Blue Jays player is signing a contract with the Boston Red Sox.

Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Riley Adams Signing With Boston Red Sox Before World Series

Toronto Blue Jays v Chicago White Sox
GettyCHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 10: Riley Adams #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays bats against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Alexander wrote on X:

Source: The #RedSox are signing C Riley Adams to a minor league deal.

Adams has 263 games of MLB experience, mostly with the Nationals from 2021-2025. Adams spent 2026 in Triple-A.

Looking at New Red Sox Catcher Riley Adams

Washington Nationals Photo Day
GettyWEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Riley Adams #15 of the Washington Nationals poses for a photo during the Washington Nationals Photo Day at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches on February 20, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The Toronto Blue Jays selected Adams in the third round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego.

He made his MLB debut with Toronto in 2021.

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyBUFFALO, NEW YORK – JUNE 30: Riley Adams #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays at bat during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sahlen Field on June 30, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

The Blue Jays traded Adams to the Washington Nationals for left-hander Brad Hand on July 29, 2021.

Adams appeared in just 12 games for Toronto.

Seattle Mariners v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyBUFFALO, NEW YORK – JUNE 30: Riley Adams #50 of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a double during the fourth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Sahlen Field on June 30, 2021 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Joshua Bessex/Getty Images)

Adams appeared in 251 games for Washington from 2021-25.

He didn’t appear in a MLB game in 2026.

Atlanta Braves v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: Riley Adams #15 of the Washington Nationals looks on while wearing protective gear designed in honor of Roberto Clemente during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park on September 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Adams spent the 2026 season in the Nationals’ minor-league system.

Following the conclusion of the 2026 season, Adams elected free agency.

Athletics v Washington Nationals
GettyWASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 06: Riley Adams #15 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Nationals Park on August 06, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Over his five-year MLB career, Adams has posted 2.1 bWAR and a .211/.287/.354 slash line with 21 home runs and 73 RBI.

This past season, Adams slashed a strong .273/.389/.506 with 16 home runs and 50 RBI over 82 games for the Nationals’ Triple-A affiliate.

Washington Nationals v Houston Astros
GettyHOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 28: Riley Adams #15 of the Washington Nationals runs after hitting during the ninth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on July 28, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Heading into the offseason, Boston will only have one catcher, Adley Rutschman, on its 40-man roster, as Connor Wong is set to be a free agent.

Therefore, there’s a decent chance Adams will compete for the Red Sox’s backup catcher role.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former Toronto Blue Jays Player Signing With Division Rival Before World Series

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