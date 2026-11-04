ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Jacob Waguespack #62 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 05, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
The Detroit Tigers today made the following transactions:
– Exercised their 2027 club option for RHP Drew Anderson.
– Declined their 2027 club option for RHP Kenley Jansen.
– Signed RHP Jacob Waguespack to a one-year, $1.3 million guaranteed major league contract for the 2027
The Phillies traded the right-hander to the Blue Jays for left-hander Aaron Loup at the 2018 trade deadline.
Waguespack made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2019.
In his first MLB season, Waguespack posted a 4.38 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 78 innings across 16 outings (13 starts).
In 2020, Waguespack recorded a rough 8.15 ERA in 17 2/3 innings across 11 relief appearances.
Waguespack spent the 2021 season in the minors and then went to play in Japan in 2022 and 2023.
After his two seasons in Japan, Waguespack made four appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024.
Waguespack spent the 2025 season in the minors. He signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason.
Waguespack never pitched in the majors for Milwaukee. The Brewers traded him to the Tigers on June 10.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With AL Rival