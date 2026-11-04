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Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With AL Rival

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Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
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ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - AUGUST 05: Jacob Waguespack #62 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on August 05, 2019 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack signed a new contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers PR wrote on X:

The Detroit Tigers today made the following transactions:

  • Exercised their 2027 club option for RHP Drew Anderson.
  • Declined their 2027 club option for RHP Kenley Jansen.
  • Signed RHP Jacob Waguespack to a one-year, $1.3 million guaranteed major league contract for the 2027 season with performance bonuses that could bring the total value to $1.5 million.
  • Activated the following seven players off of the 60-day injured list: OF Kerry Carpenter, OF Parker Meadows, RHP Reese Olson, OF Wenceel Pérez, INF Trey Sweeney, RHP Will Vest and OF Matt Vierling.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jacob Waguespack Signs With Detroit Tigers

Toronto Blue Jays v Tampa Bay Rays
GettyST. PETERSBURG, FL – AUGUST 23: Jacob Waguespack #62 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts after giving up a run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh inning of a baseball game at Tropicana Field on August 23, 2020 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Waguespack, 32, spent most of the 2026 season with the Tigers.

This year, he posted a strong 2.409 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 47 innings for Detroit.

Looking at Jacob Waguespack’s MLB Career

New York Mets v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyBUFFALO, NY – SEPTEMBER 11: Jacob Waguespack #62 of the Toronto Blue Jays throws a pitch during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Sahlen Field on September 11, 2020 in Buffalo, United States. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Waguespack in the 37th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Dutchtown High School in Geismar, La.

He didn’t sign with the Pirates. He played three years at Mississippi.

Miami Marlins v Toronto Blue Jays
GettyBUFFALO, NEW YORK – AUGUST 12: Jacob Waguespack #62 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the third inning of an MLB game against the Miami Marlins at Sahlen Field on August 12, 2020 in Buffalo, New York. The Blue Jays are the home team and are playing their home games in Buffalo due to the Canadian government’s policy on COVID-19. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Waguespack signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Phillies traded the right-hander to the Blue Jays for left-hander Aaron Loup at the 2018 trade deadline.

Waguespack made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2019.

Toronto Blue Jays v Kansas City Royals
GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 31: Starting pitcher Jacob Waguespack #62 of the Toronto Blue Jays pitches during the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on July 31, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

In his first MLB season, Waguespack posted a 4.38 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 78 innings across 16 outings (13 starts).

In 2020, Waguespack recorded a rough 8.15 ERA in 17 2/3 innings across 11 relief appearances.

Waguespack spent the 2021 season in the minors and then went to play in Japan in 2022 and 2023.

Baltimore Orioles v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MI – JULY 27: Jacob Waguespack #58 of the Detroit Tigers pitches against the Baltimore Orioles during the ninth inning at Comerica Park on July 27, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

After his two seasons in Japan, Waguespack made four appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024.

Waguespack spent the 2025 season in the minors. He signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason.

Waguespack never pitched in the majors for Milwaukee. The Brewers traded him to the Tigers on June 10.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With AL Rival

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