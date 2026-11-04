Former Toronto Blue Jays Pitcher Signs With AL Rival

Former Toronto Blue Jays right-handed pitcher Jacob Waguespack signed a new contract with the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit Tigers PR wrote on X:

The Detroit Tigers today made the following transactions:

Exercised their 2027 club option for RHP Drew Anderson.

Declined their 2027 club option for RHP Kenley Jansen.

Signed RHP Jacob Waguespack to a one-year, $1.3 million guaranteed major league contract for the 2027 season with performance bonuses that could bring the total value to $1.5 million.

Activated the following seven players off of the 60-day injured list: OF Kerry Carpenter, OF Parker Meadows, RHP Reese Olson, OF Wenceel Pérez, INF Trey Sweeney, RHP Will Vest and OF Matt Vierling.

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jacob Waguespack Signs With Detroit Tigers

Waguespack, 32, spent most of the 2026 season with the Tigers.

This year, he posted a strong 2.409 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 47 innings for Detroit.

Looking at Jacob Waguespack’s MLB Career

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Waguespack in the 37th round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Dutchtown High School in Geismar, La.

He didn’t sign with the Pirates. He played three years at Mississippi.

Waguespack signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

The Phillies traded the right-hander to the Blue Jays for left-hander Aaron Loup at the 2018 trade deadline.

Waguespack made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2019.

In his first MLB season, Waguespack posted a 4.38 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 78 innings across 16 outings (13 starts).

In 2020, Waguespack recorded a rough 8.15 ERA in 17 2/3 innings across 11 relief appearances.

Waguespack spent the 2021 season in the minors and then went to play in Japan in 2022 and 2023.

After his two seasons in Japan, Waguespack made four appearances for the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024.

Waguespack spent the 2025 season in the minors. He signed a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers last offseason.

Waguespack never pitched in the majors for Milwaukee. The Brewers traded him to the Tigers on June 10.