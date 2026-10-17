Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Offseason

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently home for the offseason.

They missed the 2026 MLB playoffs with a 79-83 record, which had them at the bottom of the American League East.

Toronto Blue Jays Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

On Saturday, Blue Jays player Myles Straw is celebrating his 32nd birthday.

The Blue Jays wrote (via X): “🥳 Happy Birthday to Kilometres Straw 🥳”

Straw also sent out a post to Instagram with a heartfelt video.

He wrote: “32!!! 🎂”

Straw’s post had over 2,500 likes in less than two hours.

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@brax_fatality: “Happy B-Day Myles!! One of my favorite players that represents what the Jays are all about in the clubhouse. Have a day bud!!!!”

@snlfan80: “Happiest of birthdays Kilometres! Also that just looks like so much fun.”

@kennedymerritt_4: “happy birthday myles!! have a great day! we love you 💙🐐”

@unsolvedidentity: “happiest of birthdays kilometres. hope to see you back in blue jays blue 💙”

@duraniegirl17: “That looks like so much fun…..happy birthday, kid! 🎉🥳”

@victoriabhasin: “Happy birthday!!!!! 🎈 By the way I design custom baseball cards and would love to design you a small set and give it to you if you want! 😄”

@taylen_pottle: “The kidddddd ain’t a kid anymore. Happy Birthday Myles!”

Looking At Straw

Straw was picked in the 12th round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 3.5 seasons of his career with the Houston Astros.

After Houston, Straw played part of four seasons for the Cleveland Guardians.

The Blue Jays acquired him in a trade before the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on January 17, 2025): “Cleveland Guardians traded CF Myles Straw, cash and Other Considerations to Toronto Blue Jays for Player To Be Named Later.”