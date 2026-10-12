Blue Jays Could Find Their Next Power Bat in the Bronx

The Toronto Blue Jays need more offense, and one possible answer could come from a team their fans would rather beat than bargain with. Yankees outfielder Heliot Ramos offers an intriguing offseason option after a disappointing finish in New York.

Michael DeRosa of Jays Journal identified Ramos as a potential Toronto trade target on October 11. The suggestion follows a season in which the Blue Jays went 79-83 and missed the playoffs after reaching the World Series in 2025.

This remains a proposed fit. Neither club has announced negotiations, and the reporting reviewed does not establish that the Yankees are shopping Ramos. However, his recent struggles and remaining team control make the possibility worth examining before Toronto commits to expensive alternatives.

Toronto should begin with a clear question about the player it would acquire. Ramos has shown useful power, but an affordable contract alone would not make him the right addition for this particular lineup.

Heliot Ramos Offers More Than His Yankees Results

Ramos finished his Yankees stint with a .198/.309/.379 slash line, four home runs and 12 RBIs in 136 plate appearances. Roundtable’s Matthew Schmidt questioned his future role after New York’s season ended.

His full season was better, although hardly dominant. Ramos hit .245/.305/.411 with 13 home runs across 442 plate appearances between San Francisco and New York. That production leaves Toronto needing a convincing explanation for why another move would improve his results.

There is a relevant track record. Ramos earned an All-Star selection in 2024 and cleared 20 home runs in both 2024 and 2025. Those seasons give Toronto something more substantial to evaluate than a brief stretch of disappointing Yankees numbers.

DeRosa also noted encouraging contact quality after the trade. Ramos recorded a 48.7% hard-hit rate and a 92.9 mph average exit velocity with New York. Toronto would need to determine whether those signals support a rebound against the pitching he actually faces. Toronto should establish both an acquisition ceiling and a defensive role before discussing any package.

Toronto Must Set a Limit on Any Trade

The Yankees acquired Ramos for pitching prospect Henry Lalane and infielder Kaeden Kent. MLB documented that package, but the previous price does not establish what New York would demand this winter.

Defense creates another concern. Schmidt reported that Ramos finished with minus-10 outs above average in 2026. Toronto cannot assess his bat without considering the runs his glove could surrender and how frequently he would need designated hitter appearances.

Ramos remains under club control through 2029, which gives the Yankees leverage. Their other offseason decisions could also create more playing time for him. Toronto should therefore avoid assuming that a disappointing finish automatically makes him inexpensive.

The appeal is real if the Blue Jays can acquire useful power without surrendering a premium prospect package. A trade becomes harder to justify if its cost approaches that of a more complete player. Toronto needs an upgrade that survives a full roster evaluation.