Braydon Fisher Issues Statement Following Blue Jays Season

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Braydon Fisher issued a statement following the conclusion of his second season in the big leagues.

Fisher was an important part of Toronto’s bullpen once again this past season, taking the ball 75 times for the Blue Jays, including opening 10 games for the team.

He finished the year with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 75.2 IP for the Blue Jays, who missed he playoffs. Fisher also had 1.2 bWAR for the Blue Jays, as he did his job all season long for the team.

Braydon Fisher Comments Following Blue Jays’ Season

Taking to his social media after the Blue Jays’ season ended, Fisher shared the following comments about the 2026 season.

“2026 what a year. A season full of memories, lessons, and great people!” Fisher wrote on his Instagram.

Braydon Fisher’s Father Died This Season

Fisher was incredible this year for Toronto, and it’s worth remembering that he dealt with personal issues as his father, Normand Fisher, died in July.

Normand was a huge Blue Jays fan and would travel with the team, including going to San Francisco when the Blue Jays played the Giants in the summer. Unfortunately, the elder Fisher passed away from a stroke on Monday, July 6, which understandably led Fisher to take some time off on the bereavement list.

But Fisher never used his father’s death as a reason to stop playing, as he knew his dad would want him to play on for his team, which is exactly what he did.

When you consider Fisher lost his dad, who was his biggest fan, it makes his numbers this season look even more impressive, as that’s something that no one can ever imagine dealing with, yet Fisher did so with class and grace.

Next season, if there is one, Fisher will once again be counted on to be a major part of the Blue Jays’ bullpen. With Fisher, Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers, Mason Fluharty, and others set to return to the team’s bullpen next season, the team is in good hands when it comes to the last few innings of the game once their starters get pulled.