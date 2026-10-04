Toronto Blue Jays 9-Year Veteran Opens up on ‘Pretty Rough’ Season

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ 2026 season wasn’t one that many expected.

Toronto was hindered by injuries, as the Blue Jays had 64 different players play at least one game.

After the disappointing year, the Blue Jays are expected to be active this offseason, while some players are in Winter Ball looking to get in more reps.

Luis Urias Honest Statement on Toronto Blue Jays Season

During the Blue Jays season, Toronto acquired former top prospect Luis Urias from the Arizona Diamondbacks at the end of June for cash considerations, as he was in Triple-A the entire season.

Urias ended up filling an important role in Toronto’s infield, but injuries plagued his tenure with the Blue Jays. The nine-year veteran played in just 26 games due to injuries.

After the injury-filled season, Urias is set to play in Winter Ball as he signed with Yaquis de Obregon in Sonora, Mexico. Urias is from Mexico, so it’s a chance to play at home, but he also said he wants to play the full season after barely playing in 2026 due to injuries.

After reporting to Yaquis de Obregon, Urias spoke about his time with the Blue Jays and admitted it was a ‘pretty rough’ year.

“It was a tough season because I started with a calf injury, then had another one,” Urias said.

Urias is looking to build his stock back up in Winter Ball and prove he deserves to be on the MLB roster next season. The nine-year MLB veteran is a pending free agent, but Toronto could have some interest in bringing him back.

Urias hit .250 with 3 home runs and 8 RBIs this season with the Blue Jays. The 29-year-old was the 36th-ranked prospect in MLB in 2018, ahead of the likes of Dylan Cease, Jesus Luzardo, Corbin Burnes, Max Fried, Austin Riley, and J.P. Crawford, among others.

Toronto Turns Attention to Offseason

After the Blue Jays failed to make the playoffs, Toronto has turned its attention to the offseason.

Toronto has been one of the highest-spending teams, and GM Ross Atkins expects that to continue as he said they will be ready to go from Day 1, regardless of a potential lockout.

“We’ll be ready to go from day one,” Atkins said. “We have some work to do, but day one’s not here yet. Having said that, we’re always, in everything we’re doing, preparing for multiple outcomes.”

Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro echoed Atkins words as he expects the team to handle business as usual.

“That’s what we’re going to do,” Shapiro added. “We always prepare for multiple scenarios. So we will be prepared to adjust and adapt. Any new system adopted, there will be a timeframe for adjustment into that system. That’s understood. But we’ll follow the lead of the commissioner’s office on the details of that.”

The Blue Jays went 79-83.