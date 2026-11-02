Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glove Outfielder Becomes Free Agent

The Toronto Blue Jays made a decision on the future of a veteran outfielder.

Toronto had a choice to make on Myles Straw, as he had a club option with the team, and he made it clear he wanted to return. Yet, the Blue Jays had to decide if he was going to be part of the team.

The deadline for his option was 5 p.m. ET on Monday.

Toronto Blue Jays Decline Option on Myles Straw

As MLB free agency opened up on Monday night, Toronto decided to decline the club option on Myles Straw. MLB reporter Keegan Matheson revealed the news on social media.

“News: The Blue Jays have declined Myles Straw’s 2027 club option,” Matheson wrote on X.

Straw was set to be owed $8 million in 2027, but Toronto opted to decline it. By declining the option, Straw receives a $1.75MM buyout, which is paid by the Cleveland Guardians as part of the 2025 trade that sent him to Toronto.

After the Blue Jays declined the club option, Straw is now a free agent, but it shouldn’t be ruled out that he returns to Toronto.

Straw hit .241 with 3 home runs and 26 RBIs this season. He won the Gold Glove Award in 2022.

Straw Wants to Return to Toronto

The Blue Jays had a disappointing season as they failed to make the playoffs, but Straw held an important role.

Straw is a fan favorite in Toronto, and after the season, he admitted he wanted to return to the Blue Jays.

“I’m hearing nothing,” Straw said when asked if he’s had any indication of what might happen. “It’ll all work out how it’s supposed to. I try not to think about it too much right now. I’m sure I will here in a little bit. Whatever the team decides to do, I love it here and I hope I’m back.

“I’d love to be back. All of us that are going to be leaving feel the same way. But I get it, it’s a business, I’ve been through a lot in this game. They’re going to do whatever they’ve got to do, which I understand. We’ll see.”

Perhaps the Blue Jays will sign Straw to a cheaper one-year deal, but for now, he’s a free agent.