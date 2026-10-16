Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Owed $23.5 Million In Deferred Payments

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Milwaukee Brewers.

They were swept in the NLCS (and lost the final game by a score of 6-4).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “The Milwaukee Brewers are going to the World Series after sweeping the two-time defending champion Dodgers. The Brewers came back from down 4-0 to advance to their first World Series since 1982 and exact revenge on the Dodgers’ NLCS sweep last year.”

Ex-Toronto Blue Jays Star Owed $23.5 Million By LA

Teoscar Hernandez finished the final game with one hit, one run and one strikeout in four at-bats.

The former Toronto Blue Jays star has now played three seasons for the Dodgers.

He signed a contract with the franchise before the 2024 season.

Hernandez has one more year left on his contract before a club option in 2028.

It’s also worth noting that the Dodgers owe him $23.5 million in deferred payments from 2030-39 (h/t Spotrac).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on December 27, 2024): “Outfielder Teoscar Hernández and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a three-year, $66 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a fourth-year option for $15 million, a little more than $23 million in deferred money and a $23 million signing bonus.”

Looking At Hernandez’s Time In Toronto

Hernandez spent part of six seasons in Toronto.

The Blue Jays acquired him in a trade (via the Houston Astros).

He made the 2021 All-Star Game when he batted .296 with 32 home runs and 116 RBIs in 143 games.

MLB.com wrote (on July 31, 2017): “Toronto Blue Jays traded LHP Francisco Liriano to Houston Astros for LF Norichika Aoki and RF Teoscar Hernandez.”

Looking At The Blue Jays

The Blue Jays had reached the 2025 World Series (losing to the Hernandez and the Dodgers in seven games).

That said, they had a tough year in 2026, missing the MLB playoffs with a 79-83 record.