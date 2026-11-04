Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign 35-HR Slugger to Replace Ernie Clement

The Toronto Blue Jays are expected to be aggressive this offseason after failing to make the playoffs.

Toronto should look to add some impact bats, as the outfield is the likely spot for that. Yet, they could also look to bring in a second baseman to replace Ernie Clement, who had a disappointing second half and could be better off as a bench player.

With MLB free agency officially open and a lockout looming on Dec. 1, there could be a rush to sign free agents.

Toronto Blue Jays Predicted to Sign Brandon Lowe

Toronto could look to add a second baseman and make Clement, who is a fan-favorite a utility player off the bench which he is best served for.

As free agency opened up, MLB analyst Anthony Franco of MLBTradeRumors predicts the Blue Jays will sign Brandon Lowe to a three-year, $69 million deal.

“There’s never been much doubt about Lowe’s power,” the article read wrote. “He belted 35 homers in 2026 — the second-most of his career and his second straight 30-homer campaign (third in his career). Lowe hit .260/.331/.493 with strong batted-ball metrics (91 mph average exit velocity, 45.6% hard-hit rate, 12.5% barrel rate). By measure of wRC+, Lowe has never been a below-average hitter in any season of his nine-year career, and this season’s 121 mark (21% better than average) was right in line with his career mark of 123. …

“Flaws notwithstanding, Lowe is one of the most enticing bats — not just second basemen — on the offseason market. He has an outside chance of adding his name to that list of four-year deals for hitters aged 32 or older. But a strong three-year deal feels like a safer bet. Anthony’s pick: Blue Jays.”

Lowe would be a fantastic addition to the Blue Jays lineup and be their everyday second baseman. His bat would fit perfectly in the middle of the order and also allow the Blue Jays to add another star hitter in the outfield.

Lowe hit .260 with 35 home runs and 96 RBIs last season with the Pirates.

Clement Not Guaranteed Starting Job

In 2026, Clement served as the Blue Jays’ everyday second baseman, but that might not be the case going forward.

At the year-end press conference, Blue Jays GM Ross Atkins made it clear that Clement won’t be penciled into the starting role.

“He’s got to earn every bit of that,” Atkins said about Clement. “It’s not just write down, okay we’re covered. But he always has. When he’s given an opportunity, he’s run with it. We’re always trying to. That was in the plans last year, too, to just try and complement every player the best we can. Ernie can be an everyday, impactful player. He can also be (that) takes 500 (at-bats) and plays at a high level. And because we’re such a good team, he isn’t the guy that’s being penciled in every day.”

Clement hit .259 with 9 home runs and 48 RBIs.