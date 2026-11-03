Tarik Skubal Has Career News Emerge Amid Blue Jays’ Latest Free Agency Roster Move

Tarik Skubal is the top free agent this winter. He went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 2026, striking out 186 batters and walking 27 in 158 2/3 innings.

The Blue Jays have a history of pursuing top free agents. This time too, they are expected to be involved in the Skubal market, whether or not they can close a deal.

Toronto finished 79-83 in 2026, last in the American League East. Their main focus this offseason is offensive additions. But the latest news on Skubal has kicked off new rumors.

Tarik Skubal Has Career News Emerge

Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis is training with Skubal this offseason. They are training under Justin Wakefield at Apex Performance Facility in Phoenix, Arizona. He shared several moments of the two pitchers at the facility.

The pairing stands out because the two have no known personal relationship. The photo arrives as rumors keep rising about Toronto being among Skubal’s suitors.

Francis, 30, underwent Tommy John surgery in February and missed the entire 2026 season. He went 8-5 with a 3.30 ERA in 2024. He went 2-8 with a 6.05 ERA in 2025.

The Blue Jays reinstated Francis from the 60-day injured list Monday. He is arbitration-eligible and the non-tender deadline is Nov. 20.

Skubal is predicted to fetch $350 million to $500 million, depending on the contract length, per The Athletic’s Jim Bowden.

Toronto would be competing with big spenders like the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets, who are favorites.

Blue Jays Decline Myles Straw’s Option

The Blue Jays declined their $8 million club option on outfielder Myles Straw on Monday. Straw becomes a free agent.

He receives a $1.75 million buyout. The Cleveland Guardians pay it under the terms of the 2025 trade that sent him to Toronto. The decision keeps $8 million off Toronto’s 2027 payroll.

The emergence of outfielder Brett Bateman likely influenced the decision. Toronto acquired Bateman from the Chicago Cubs in the Kevin Gausman trade.

The Blue Jays also will be without Daulton Varsho and George Springer in 2027. They traded Varsho to the Houston Astros at the deadline and Springer’s contract expired.

Straw has said he wants to return to Toronto. The Blue Jays still can re-sign him at a lower salary.

Free agency opened Monday. The collective bargaining agreement expires Dec. 1 and owners want a salary cap. Players oppose a cap and a lockout would halt major league transactions.