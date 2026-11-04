Blue Jays Linked to Landing $18 Million Duo to Fill Key Holes

Toronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins will be looking to make multiple major moves this offseason. After a disappointing 2026 season, Toronto has to reload in the coming months. Luckily for Atkins and Co., the club will have some extra money to spend. High-priced players such as George Springer, Jameson Taillon, and Max Scherzer are all now off the books.

While the Blue Jays will certainly look to strengthen their roster via free agency, they are also expected to explore trades. With this in mind, Sportsnet’s Arden Zwelling has revealed several targets for Toronto. Headlining the list are Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan and Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill. As the reporter points out, both of these stars would fit well with the Blue Jays.

“Could there be a more Blue Jays-coded player?” Zwelling says of Kwan. “A high-contact, low-chase hitter who sees as many pitches as anybody, walks more often than he strikes out and swipes double-digit bags annually, Kwan can cover all three outfield spots — most notably center, where he played over 600 innings this season and received plus grades from a variety of defensive metrics.”

The Toronto Blue Jays just so happen to have a hole in center field. Daulton Varsho played the most games in the position during the recent campaign, but was traded in August by Atkins. After the deal, Brett Bateman filled in admirably, yet is not as MLB-proven as Kwan. If Toronto does land the Guardians star, Bateman could be deployed in a corner outfield spot in 2027.

Toronto Blue Jays Would Love to Land Steven Kwan and Trevor Megill

Adding a star outfielder is a clear need for the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevertheless, so is improving the team’s bullpen. Toronto had a solid relief staff in 2026, but Atkins still needs to find a replacement for Jeff Hoffman. The former All-Star closer was also previously traded by Toronto after enduring a tough time with the club. According to Zwelling, Megill would be a great addition for the Blue Jays.

“If they intend to enter the season as realistic post-season contenders, the Blue Jays need a Jeff Hoffman replacement to round out their bullpen’s back end along with Louis Varland, Tyler Rogers and potentially Spencer Miles,” continues the reporter. “Megill would fit the bill perfectly with high-octane stuff, massive chase and whiff rates, and oodles of late-game leverage experience.

Megill, despite being a relief pitcher, was a key reason why the Brewers won their first World Series this year. The veteran allowed just two earned runs in eight total postseason appearances en route to the championship. In total, he has posted a 2.80 ERA in four years as a star reliever for Milwaukee. These numbers would certainly work well for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto Looks to Take Advantage of Stars’ Situations

Although both Kwan and Megill are key players at their respective clubs, both the Guardians and Brewers may be open to trading them before they have to pay them. Kwan is projected to earn around $10.6 million in 2027 before becoming a free agent afterwards. Megill, on the other hand, is expected to earn $7.5 million next season ahead of free agency. Both players will look for significant raises a year from now.

The Toronto Blue Jays, however, are more inclined to reward key players with substantial contracts. Atkins could look to acquire the two stars and work out extensions if they eventually become solid fits with the team.