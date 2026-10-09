Blue Jays Star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Laser Eye Surgery

Toronto Blue Jays star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has undergone laser eye surgery following the season.

Guerrero just finished a nightmare season for the Blue Jays, who missed the playoffs after making it all the way to Game 7 of the World Series last year.

The Blue Jays finished just 79-83 on the season, coming in fifth place in the American League East after winning the division the year prior.

Now, it appears that Guerrero has undergone laser eye surgery to correct his vision, which, in turn, will hopefully help him hit the ball better next season, provided the league doesn’t lock out the players.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Has Laser Eye Surgery

On Instagram, the Laser Eye Center of Miami shared the news that Guerrero had undergone laser eye surgery and that it was successful.

“Home Run Vision. An elite hitter like Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leaves nothing to chance, not even his vision. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is doing great at his post-op visit after laser vision correction with Dr. Gabriel Lazcano. Looking forward to an MVP year and lots of home runs with his new vision,” the Laser Eye Center on Miami shared on its social media.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Looking to Bounce Back

Guerrero is looking to bounce back next season after a very difficult year at the plate for the Blue Jays in 2026.

The slugger hit just .260 with only nine home runs, including just one home run at home at Rogers Centre in Toronto, a notorious hitter’s haven.

Guerrero’s OPS of .688 was below league average for a first baseman, and his 90 OPS+ indicated that his bat was 10% below league average overall.

He did play Gold Glove-caliber defense at first base, which led to him accumulating 1.1 bWAR for the season.

But his bat did not live up to expectations, and after making $40.2 million this past season — the first of 14 years as part of his $500 million contract extension with the Blue Jays — it’s fair to say that the player, the team, and the fans expected far more from him.

Hopefully, having laser eye surgery will help Guerrero’s vision at the plate, as he was criticized by fans and analysts this year for his pitch selection, as he walked lower than his career average.

Guerrero has all the talent in the world to bounce back next year, provided there is a season next year, as the league and the players are far apart on agreeing to a new CBA right now due to the league’s insistence on a salary cap.

The players have made it clear that they will not accept any CBA that has a salary cap attached to it, which experts believe will lead to a lockout this winter.

Hopefully, cooler heads prevail, and the league and players can agree to a new deal so the season can start on time next year, as losing any baseball would be disastrous for all parties involved.

Provided the Blue Jays play next year, Guerrero and his corrected vision will be a big reason why the team bounces back and makes the playoffs next season, as he is their best and highest-paid player for a reason.