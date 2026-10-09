NASCAR Announces New Charlotte Start Times as Weather Now Threatens Saturday

NASCAR announced Friday that Saturday’s Charlotte practice and qualifying times would be moved up two hours as rain from Hurricane Isaias threatens both race days.

Both race starts hold their original times, which leaves Saturday’s O’Reilly Series race exposed to the afternoon rain and Sunday’s Cup start dependent on how fast the system clears.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Series practice now begins at 8:30 a.m. ET instead of 10:30 a.m., and qualifying moves from 11:35 a.m. to 9:35 a.m., according to NASCAR.com‘s Charlotte weekend weather update. Cup Series practice shifts from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. on truTV. Busch Light Pole Qualifying goes from 2:05 p.m. to 12:05 p.m. All four sessions now run in the morning, ahead of the predicted Saturday afternoon rain.

The Blue Cross NC 300 still starts at 4 p.m. Saturday on The CW. The Bank of America 400 stays at 3 p.m. Sunday on USA. NASCAR has not canceled Cup qualifying, and no driver has been reported out because of the change.

Parking lots open at 8 a.m., all gates open at 2 p.m. and O’Reilly driver introductions begin at 3:25 p.m., according to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass’s updated schedule.

CHARLOTTE MOTOR SPEEDWAY — SATURDAY SCHEDULE Saturday, Oct. 10 • Blue Cross NC 300 Day • All Times Eastern Time (ET) Event Type 8 a.m. Parking Lots Open Fan Access 8:30 a.m. Gate 5A Opens for Early Entry Fan Access 8:30 a.m. NOAPS Practice and Qualifying On Track 11 a.m. NASCAR Cup Series Practice and Qualifying On Track 11 a.m. Fan Zone Opens Fan Access 2 p.m. All Gates Open Fan Access 3:25 p.m. Driver Introductions (NOAPS) Pre-Race 4 p.m. Blue Cross NC 300 NOAPS Race RACE NOAPS = NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series • Schedule subject to change

Charlotte Motor Speedway Weather Forecast Changes

Saturday afternoon is now the bigger threat to the schedule. Heavy rain is forecast from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning or early afternoon, “a little worse for Saturday but better chance for Sunday,” according to Bob Pockrass.

The O’Reilly race is “racing to beat the rain,” with showers expected to ease by late Sunday morning or early afternoon and open a drying window before the Cup start, according to Motorsport.com. The Charlotte track has lighting if the Cup race start shifts to later in the afternoon or evening.

Saturday is wetter at 90%, with northeast winds of 15 to 20 mph, gusts to 35 mph and near-certain rain Saturday night, according to WeatherBug‘s 10-day Charlotte weather forecast. Sunday brings morning showers and thunderstorms, then likely showers in the afternoon.

Sheldon Creed Leads O’Reilly Series Chase Standings

Sheldon Creed leads the O’Reilly Series Chase with 2,259 points after Las Vegas on Oct. 3, according to the official NASCAR.com O’Reilly standings. Carson Kvapil sits 19 points back at 2,240. Jesse Love trails by 21 at 2,238, and Justin Allgaier by 30 at 2,229. Corey Day is fifth, 41 behind.

Creed and the field still hit the track at 8:30 a.m. and qualify at 9:35 a.m., hours before the 4 p.m. start.