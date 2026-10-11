How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Race Today at Charlotte Motor Speedway: TV Coverage and Streaming

NASCAR fans face a packed Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 11, 2026, after Saturday’s rain washed out practice, qualifying and the scheduled O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race.

Weather-related delays have turned Sunday into a doubleheader, with the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 and the rescheduled Blue Cross NC 300 both set to take place.

The Cup Series race begins at 3 p.m. ET, with the O’Reilly Series event starting at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the Cup race on USA Network and stream it on HBO Max.

The O’Reilly race airs on The CW and streams through ESPN Unlimited. Both events take place on Charlotte’s 1.5-mile oval as NASCAR’s Chase postseason continues.

NASCAR Cup Series Race Today

The NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America 400 is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. USA Network will carry the live television broadcast, with pre-race coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET. Fans also can stream the race on HBO Max. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide radio coverage.

The 267-lap race features stage breaks at laps 80, 165 and 267. It marks Race 6 of the 10-race NASCAR Cup Series Chase.

Saturday’s practice and Busch Light Pole Qualifying sessions were canceled because of heavy rain linked to the remnants of Hurricane Isaias. NASCAR determined the starting lineup using a formula that gives 70% weight to the previous race’s owner finish and 30% to current owner points.

Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Chase Briscoe will begin next to him in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Ryan Blaney and Austin Cindric round out the top five, with Tyler Reddick completing the leading group.

Larson enters the NASCAR race with a 40-point lead over Denny Hamlin in the Chase standings. The driver introductions will take place at 2:35 p.m. ET ahead of the race.

How to Watch NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series Today

The Blue Cross NC 300 will run at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday after officials postponed Saturday’s event because of rain. The CW Network will broadcast the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race, while ESPN Unlimited will stream it. PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will broadcast the event, with driver introductions at 7:20 p.m. ET.

The race covers 200 laps, with stage breaks at laps 45, 90 and 200. Carson Kvapil will start from the pole, with Corey Day alongside him on the front row.

Like the Cup Series, the O’Reilly Series lost its scheduled practice and qualifying sessions to Saturday’s weather. NASCAR used its metric formula to set the starting order.

The rescheduled race creates a doubleheader at Charlotte Motor Speedway, giving fans two national-series events on Sunday. Ticket holders for the original O’Reilly Series race on Saturday should review the speedway’s admission policies and Weather Guarantee details.

NASCAR Charlotte Schedule and Truck Series Update

The NASCAR schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway includes the Bank of America 400 at 3 p.m. ET and the Blue Cross NC 300 at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 11.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be off the track on Sunday, with no race scheduled for the series. Its Ecosave 200 took place on Friday, October 9, at 5 p.m. ET on FOX, opening the Charlotte Chase weekend.

Saturday’s persistent rain forced officials to cancel the remaining on-track activities and postpone the O’Reilly Series race. The revised Sunday schedule allows both the Cup Series and O’Reilly Series to complete their events, provided weather conditions remain suitable.

Fans attending the speedway should check official NASCAR and Charlotte Motor Speedway updates for any further schedule changes.