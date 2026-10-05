NASCAR Cup Series Star Delivers Cold Response as Brad Keselowski Faces Uncertain Future

Carson Hocevar had little interest in Brad Keselowski’s decision to leave RFK Racing after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Spire Motorsports driver was asked about Keselowski’s future during the NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, but his response was blunt.

Hocevar said he doesn’t care where Keselowski races next and wasn’t surprised by the RFK Racing split. The comments came after months of tension between the two NASCAR drivers.

Their feud reached a high point at Darlington, where Hocevar spun Keselowski. Keselowski later warned that payback was coming. With Keselowski now looking for a new NASCAR ride for 2027, Hocevar made it clear he has little interest in following the veteran’s next move.

Carson Hocevar Reacts to Brad Keselowski’s RFK Racing Exit

When asked about Keselowski’s departure from RFK Racing, Hocevar did not hide his feelings.

“I have no idea,” Hocevar said. “I’m not gonna lie, I don’t really give a shit. You know, obviously, hopefully he lands somewhere, but I don’t really care. I don’t put any emphasis on it.”

Hocevar was then asked whether the RFK Racing decision surprised him.

“I’m not,” he said.

The response followed a season of contact and public comments between Hocevar and Keselowski. Their conflict intensified after the Darlington race, when Hocevar spun Keselowski. Keselowski responded by warning that he would get even.

Hocevar’s comments in Las Vegas showed no sign that the tension between the two NASCAR drivers had eased.

Brad Keselowski Still Searching for a NASCAR Ride

The decision ends his time with the organization he helped build after joining as a driver and equity partner.

RFK Racing president Chip Bowers has said the split came down to Keselowski wanting to continue racing rather than move into a full-time competition director role. RFK Racing was prepared to keep Keselowski involved, but the two sides did not agree on his future role.

Keselowski is now looking for a NASCAR ride for 2027. He has not announced where he will race, but he said several opportunities are being discussed.

“Any athlete should be worried about their future in a sport that has churn. I wouldn’t say I’m not worried. I like some of the things that have been thrown at me, and I’m waiting on a few more. And I think I’m going to be okay.”

Keselowski also refused to call his 2027 NASCAR future certain.

“When I’m in a vehicle in Daytona, I’ll be confident of that,” he said. “But right now I think there’s enough interest where— I’m not saying I’m not sweating it. That’s not true. There’s things to work through. There’s enough interest where I’m confident that I’ll be somewhere next year.”

RFK Racing Exit Leaves Keselowski With Several Options

Keselowski has said he expects to compete in one of NASCAR’s three national series next season. That leaves the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Craftsman Truck Series as possible options.

Talk of Keselowski moving to the Truck Series has surfaced since the RFK Racing news, but he has not confirmed it. He has only said he has interest from more than one organization.

His RFK Racing exit also changes the No. 6 team’s future. Keselowski’s name has been closely linked with RFK Racing since the organization rebranded from Roush Fenway Racing. His departure ends a major chapter for the team.

For now, Keselowski is focused on finding his next NASCAR ride, while Hocevar remains focused on his own Cup Series program.

Their comments in Las Vegas showed two very different positions: Keselowski is trying to secure his NASCAR future, while Hocevar has made it clear he has little interest in where his longtime rival ends up.