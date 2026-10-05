NASCAR Team President Reveals the Painful Reason Behind Brad Keselowski Split

Brad Keselowski and RFK Racing will go their separate ways after the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, following months of talks about his future with the team. Keselowski joined RFK Racing before the 2022 season as a driver, head of competition and minority owner.

His five-year contract ends this year, but the two sides could not agree on what his role should look like beyond 2026. RFK Racing president Chip Bowers said the issue was not a personal dispute.

Instead, Keselowski wanted to keep racing for several more years, while the team wanted him to move toward a full-time competition leadership role. Both sides said they remain on good terms despite the decision.

NASCAR: Why Brad Keselowski Is Leaving RFK Racing

RFK Racing planned for Keselowski to shift toward a bigger competition leadership role within the next two to three years, Bowers said.

“One of the things that I heard very early in the process from Brad is that he really has an interest in being a race car driver for the foreseeable future. I think a five-year-plus span is what he’s got his eyes on, and I applaud that.”

RFK Racing wanted a different path.

“When we started looking at what the next three years look like for us and beyond, it was clear that we wanted Brad to start focusing more on his role in competition,” Bowers said.

Keselowski has balanced driving, team leadership, ownership, outside business work and family life since joining RFK Racing.

“That is an incredible amount of things to balance. We wanted that to be a natural transition over the next two to three years for Brad. I think he wants to continue to drive much longer than that.”

Bowers said the different goals eventually made a new deal impossible.

Brad Keselowski Opens Up About RFK Racing Split

Keselowski did not reveal details of the contract talks but said he knew the split was possible.

“It’s been a hell of a ride. I’ve gotten to enjoy everything I’ve gotten to do with RFK – and my career is not over by any means.”

“There are a lot of things that surprise me, but this was not one of them.”

He later said he “had a pretty good idea that this was in the works for the last few months” and pointed to the end of his five-year contract.

Keselowski said he is open to different opportunities and expects to decide within the next few months.

“I’m open to everything. I’m going to look at the best opportunity that comes at me and then make a decision.”

He also remains interested in winning a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. A Truck Series title would make him the first driver to win championships in all three NASCAR national series.

Keselowski reflected on what he leaves behind at RFK Racing.

“I’m really proud about the things that we’ve done and the people that have been able to work with and see grow and develop and some of the turnaround from the company and team,” he said.

RFK Racing Makes 2027 NASCAR Plans

Bowers pushed back against claims of tension between Keselowski and Fenway Sports Group

“That could not be further from the truth. There is no adversarial relationship. We are all still friends.”

He also said RFK Racing will not block Keselowski from joining another team or organization.

“We’re not going to hold Brad captive. If Brad would like to go race somewhere else, if Brad would like to be an owner somewhere else, if Brad would like to lead competition somewhere else, he’s more than happy to do so.”

The two sides are still working through Keselowski’s equity stake.

RFK Racing is also prepared to buy another charter.

“We will buy a charter and we will pay for it. We have wholeheartedly embraced as an organization the reality that we may have to run open next year.”

Bowers said ownership has given the organization a clear message for 2027: “Hit the gas.”