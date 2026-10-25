NASCAR Faces a Troubling TV Problem as Denny Hamlin Warns of Team Survival

NASCAR faces a growing television problem as Denny Hamlin warns that higher team revenue comes with a cost. The 23XI Racing co-owner has raised concerns about the sport moving more races away from free, over-the-air network television to cable and streaming services.

Hamlin said he has worried about the shift for years, even as cable broadcasts bring more money into the charter system that funds Cup Series teams. NASCAR’s current media deals, which began in 2025 and run through 2031, are worth about $7.7 billion.

However, viewership figures show a clear gap between races on broadcast networks and those on cable. Hamlin believes the sport faces a difficult choice: protect team income or reach more fans.

Denny Hamlin Warns NASCAR About Its TV Ratings Problem

Hamlin addressed NASCAR’s TV ratings during an interview captured by Motorsport senior editor Matt Weaver. He said he had been concerned “all along” as NASCAR reduced the number of races shown on free, over-the-air television.

The driver, who races the No. 11 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing, acknowledged that cable races bring more television revenue into the charter system. However, he also sees the risk of limiting the sport’s reach among fans who do not have cable or streaming subscriptions.

“It’s quite the conundrum,” Hamlin said, according to Weaver’s summary of the exchange.

NASCAR’s current media agreements split coverage among Fox, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports and USA Network. The seven-year package began in 2025 and runs through 2031, with a reported value of about $7.7 billion, including the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series deal with The CW.

The agreements increased media revenue for the sport, but more Cup Series races now air on paid platforms rather than free network television.

NASCAR TV Ratings Show a Gap Between Network and Cable

NASCAR’s 2026 viewership figures highlight the challenge. Races on Fox and NBC have averaged about 4.1 million viewers, while events on FS1, TNT and USA Network have averaged around 2 million.

NASCAR has averaged about 2.43 million viewers per Cup Series race across 33 events, a slight decline from the same stage of the 2025 season.

Some playoff races on USA Network have also drawn smaller audiences. The Freeway Insurance 500 in Phoenix drew about 1.294 million viewers, while the Bank of America 400 in Charlotte drew around 1.48 million.

The gap matters because television exposure helps NASCAR reach casual fans and gives sponsors a larger audience for their brands. Moving races to paid services could make it harder to attract viewers who do not subscribe to those platforms.

Hamlin has said he raised concerns when NASCAR announced plans to reduce the number of races on traditional network television. However, he also recognizes the financial benefits that cable deals provide to teams.

Denny Hamlin Questions Whether NASCAR Teams Could Survive Lower Revenue

Hamlin explained the financial risk of moving more races back to free television by asking what would happen if NASCAR had to accept lower media payments.

“What if NASCAR said, hey, we’re going to be on all networks, but your payments are going to be half of what they were? The team’s, I mean, I don’t know, how many survive that?” Hamlin said.

He also admitted he had no clear answer to the problem and suggested that a major change in team revenue could lead to a difficult period for the sport.

The charter system gives teams a share of NASCAR’s media-rights income, helping them cover operating costs and maintain competitive programs. A major cut in those payments could put pressure on teams that rely on the money to survive.

At the same time, more races on free television could improve NASCAR’s reach and offer sponsors greater exposure. The challenge is finding a balance between audience growth and the income teams need.

NASCAR has promoted its multi-platform approach as a way to reach different audiences, including younger fans through Amazon Prime Video. However, no major changes to the current media agreements through 2031 have been announced.

Hamlin’s warning highlights the difficult choice facing NASCAR: protect the revenue that supports teams or expand free access to help the sport reach more viewers.