NASCAR Team Faces Uncertain Future as New Driver Name Emerges for Brad Keselowski’s No. 6 Ford

RFK Racing faces a major challenge ahead of the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season as it searches for a replacement for Brad Keselowski.

A new development has added an unexpected name to the discussion, with an Australian Supercars driver reportedly linked to the team’s No. 6 Ford.

NASCAR spotter Freddie Kraft raised the possibility on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, saying he had repeatedly heard an Australian driver’s name connected to the seat. RFK Racing has not confirmed the driver’s identity or announced a replacement.

The development comes after Keselowski’s planned departure at the end of 2026, leaving the team with important decisions about its lineup, ownership structure and competition leadership.

RFK Racing Faces New Questions Over Brad Keselowski’s Replacement

Freddie Kraft raised the Australian driver’s potential connection to RFK Racing on the latest episode of Door Bumper Clear. Although he didn’t name the person, his comments have drawn attention to the Australian Supercars championship as the team considers its options for 2027.

“Interestingly enough, I’ve been hearing an Australian driver’s name mentioned a heck of a lot around that 6 car for next year.”

“It’ll be interesting to see. It’s not SVG. He’s not from Australia. I think he’s from Australia. He runs Australian Supercars. But yeah, I’ve heard that name mentioned a little bit, so it’ll be interesting to see how that plays out.”

Cam Waters stands out as a possible name because he has already competed for RFK Racing. The Tickford Racing driver made his NASCAR Cup Series debut with the team’s Stage 60 program at Sonoma Raceway in 2024, driving the No. 60 Ford.

He ran inside the top 15 before a multi-car crash ended his race. Waters has also gained experience in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Brodie Kostecki is another Australian Supercars driver with previous NASCAR experience. He drove for Richard Childress Racing in a Cup Series race on the Indianapolis road course in 2023 and has also competed in ARCA.

Broc Feeney, another Ford-backed Supercars competitor, is also worth watching, though no confirmed information links him to the No. 6 seat.

RFK Racing’s 2027 NASCAR Lineup Faces Major Changes

Keselowski’s planned exit has left RFK Racing with several decisions to make before the 2027 NASCAR Cup Series season. The team announced in September that the 2012 Cup Series champion would leave after the 2026 campaign, ending his time as the driver of the No. 6 Ford and his roles as co-owner and contributor to the competition department.

Team president Chip Bowers indicated that RFK wanted Keselowski to devote more time to competition leadership. Keselowski, however, wanted to continue racing full-time.

The two sides are also working through the details of his ownership stake, and Keselowski is not bound by a non-compete agreement.

RFK Racing intends to keep three cars on the grid in 2027, with Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece expected to remain with the organization.

However, the team currently has two charters and is looking for a third. If it fails to secure another charter, one entry could compete as an open car.

The organization has also brought in CAA Sports to help with its driver search and is seeking a new head of competition.

John Hunter Nemechek has previously been mentioned as a possible option for the No. 6 Ford, but RFK has not publicly confirmed any candidates.

Denny Hamlin Shares His Thoughts on Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR Future

While RFK Racing works to fill its vacant seat, Denny Hamlin has offered his thoughts on where Keselowski could compete next. Hamlin suggested that the veteran driver could join a Chevrolet organization outside the sport’s most dominant teams.

“I would say there’s certainly more to it, and I think he’s leaving enough Easter eggs that I have my own theory of where he’s going, but I think it would be inappropriate for me to say.”

Hamlin later explained why he believed Keselowski wouldn’t join Hendrick Motorsports, Team Penske, or Joe Gibbs Racing.

“He’s not going to Hendrick. He’s not going to Penske. He’s not going to Gibbs. What does that leave? I believe some cards could get shuffled. People move early to other places. I believe there could be something that could be had, and Brad ends up at a tier one team.”

Hamlin also stressed that his assessment was based on his own assumptions rather than information from Keselowski or the teams involved.

“I do not have an idea, and no one has told me sh*t, but that is what I feel.”

For now, RFK Racing has not identified Keselowski’s successor, and the team has not officially linked any Australian Supercars driver to the No. 6 Ford. Kraft’s comments have introduced another possible direction for the search, but the driver’s identity and RFK’s final decision remain unknown.