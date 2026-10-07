NASCAR Warns Teams After Las Vegas Problem Threatens to Disrupt Pit Road Calls

NASCAR has warned Cup Series teams about using traction compounds in pit stalls after white residue appeared on the concrete at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Officials said the discoloration could affect the technology NASCAR uses to monitor pit-road penalties.

The warning came during the latest episode of the “Hauler Talk” podcast. Mike Forde, NASCAR’s vice president of racing communications, said teams can still use clear substances to improve grip for cars and pit crews. The problem at Las Vegas was the white residue left by one product, with some of it spreading beyond the painted stall lines.

“If it’s a white substance that extends past the lines or especially that outward line, that is going to affect our equipment. So you don’t want to interfere with the technology that we use to call penalties.”

NASCAR Pit Road Technology Raises Concern

Technology has changed pit road enforcement in NASCAR, with cameras and sensors helping officials determine whether cars stop correctly within their assigned pit boxes. The markings on the concrete help those systems determine whether a car stops correctly, goes beyond its box or leaves from the wrong position.

Forde made clear that NASCAR is not banning pit-road traction compounds. The concern is the visible residue they leave behind. A white film over the concrete could make the lines harder for NASCAR’s pit-road technology to read.

Amanda Ellis, NASCAR’s senior director of racing communications, also said Cup teams have asked for permission to clean compounds from their pit stalls before races since last year because of discoloration. That means the issue was already known inside the garage before the Las Vegas race.

NASCAR Traction Compound Remains Allowed

Traction compounds have been part of NASCAR pit road preparation for years. Teams use them to give tires and crew members more grip on concrete that can get slick from fluids, rubber, and heat.

Before commercial traction products became common, some teams used carbonated drinks in their pit stalls to improve grip. NASCAR has not banned traction aids, but officials have drawn a line when a product leaves a visible mark that could interfere with pit-road technology.

Forde said NASCAR has no published list of approved chemicals or products.

“We don’t have a list of chemicals or products that you’re allowed to use, but this one was something that has been used before, and why it turned the color it did is still being looked at,” Forde said.

NASCAR Investigates Las Vegas Heat Effect

NASCAR is also looking at the weather conditions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Temperatures during the race weekend approached 100 degrees, raising questions about whether the heat changed how the traction compound reacted with the concrete.

A product that remains clear in cooler conditions could dry differently or leave a chalky residue when applied to a much hotter surface. NASCAR is reviewing whether the Las Vegas heat contributed to the discoloration.

Forde did not announce a new NASCAR rule or penalty. The discussion on the 72nd episode of “Hauler Talk” served as a warning to Cup Series teams while NASCAR continues its review.

For now, teams remain free to use traction compounds in NASCAR pit stalls, but the substance must not leave a white film across the lines used by NASCAR’s pit-road equipment.