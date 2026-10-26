Celtics Get Good News From Bulls Injury Report Ahead of Matchup

The Boston Celtics (1-1) will face the Chicago Bulls (1-2) on Monday, October 26. This will be the first meeting between the two teams of the season, although they’re scheduled to play twice within the next seven days.

Chicago is currently in a rebuilding phase. They’re developing a host of exciting young talent, with the goal of becoming a contender in the coming years. For now, though, that means embracing the process and the losses that come with it.

Still, that doesn’t mean the Celtics should take the Bulls lightly. Josh Giddey, Matas Buzelis, and rookie Caleb Wilson can all have huge nights that swing the flow of a game. Joe Mazzulla will undoubtedly ensure his team is both prepared and locked in from the moment the ball gets thrown up.

However, the Celtics have one advantage coming into this matchup: the Bulls may be without three members of their rotation. Nic Claxton continues to be ruled out by Chicago, as he deals with a left hamstring strain. He is yet to play for the franchise, landing with them as part of a four-team trade in July.

Noa Essengue and Patrick Williams are both listed as questions. Essengue is dealing with a right head contusion, and Williams with soreness in his right adductor and groin.

Claxton Has Historically Played Well vs. Boston

Claxton is playing in his ninth NBA season, although this is his first with the Bulls. During his tenure in the league, Claxton has faced off against Boston in 17 regular-season games, starting 13 of them.

The rim-running big man averages 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks per game in those 17 regular-season battles with the Celtics. Pairing him with Giddey, who is an elite playmaker, would only serve to unlock more of his above-the-rim threat, too.

Claxton’s absence will give the Celtics a clear-cut advantage in the middle of the floor. Boston boasts three solid big men in its rotation. Without Claxton’s rim-pressure and rim-protection, Boston can look to force defensive rotations early before spraying the ball out for shooters to take advantage.

Celtics Rule Out Devin Carter For Bulls Game

Boston will be heading into Monday’s matchup with a near-clean injury report. The only player listed as being out for the Celtics is two-way guard Devin Carter, who is dealing with mononucleosis.

Carter doesn’t project to be a core part of Boston’s rotation to begin the season. As such, his absence is unlikely to hit them too hard.

The more encouraging aspect of Boston’s injury report is that Jayson Tatum, Paul George, and Mitchell Robsion are all cleared to play. Each of them has dealt with injury issues over the past 12 months. The fact that they’re suiting up for their third consecutive game is an encouraging sign for the season ahead.

Boston heads into its matchup against Chicago on the back of an impressive win over the New York Knicks. With a clean bill of health and playing at home, there’s every reason for fans to be hopeful that they add another win to their tally against the Bulls.