Celtics Get Encouraging Jayson Tatum Update Ahead of Season Opener

The Boston Celtics travel to Detroit on Tuesday afternoon to open the 2026-27 regular season against the Pistons. The preseason ended 4-0. The roster is retooled. Jaylen Brown is in Philadelphia. Paul George and Mitchell Robinson are learning new roles. The real test starts now.

Jayson Tatum enters Year 10 as the unquestioned centerpiece of everything the Celtics are building. The people closest to him have noticed something different about the way he is carrying himself heading into the season.

Derrick White put it into words.

White on What He Sees in Tatum

White was asked about how Tatum looks heading into the new campaign.

“I think when you’re sitting on the sideline for as long as he did you kind of see the game a little bit differently,” White said. “I just think he’s more confident. I mean, I thought he looked pretty good last year, so just getting that confidence and over the mental hurdle.”

The mental hurdle is the part that matters. Tatum’s Achilles rupture in May 2025 took him off the court for over 10 months. When he returned late last season, the numbers were there. He averaged strong scoring and rebounding totals across 22 games. But the efficiency dipped. The burst was not always the same. The questions about whether he was fully himself followed him through the playoffs and into the offseason.

White’s observation suggests the version of Tatum who showed up for training camp and the preseason is different from the one who was still finding his way back last spring.

The hesitation is gone. The trust in his body has returned.

Why It Matters for the Celtics

Boston needs Tatum at his best more than it ever has. With Brown gone, opposing defenses will zero in on him as the primary threat every night. Payton Pritchard, George, and White will all carry larger offensive roles, but Tatum is the player everything flows through.

The preseason backed up what White described. Tatum finished his two outings with 23 and 19 points respectively, showing improved decision-making and a willingness to attack the paint rather than settle for perimeter shots. Coach Joe Mazzulla praised his defensive activity and offensive flow.

If Tatum has truly cleared the mental hurdle White referenced, the Celtics have a different ceiling than the one people have projected for them. A healthy, confident Tatum changes the math on everything else.

What to Expect Against Detroit

The Pistons posted the Eastern Conference’s best record last season at 60-22 before falling to Cleveland in the conference semifinals. They retooled over the summer, losing Tobias Harris in free agency and trading Isaiah Stewart to Memphis while adding John Collins and Isaiah Joe.

Boston went 1-3 against Detroit last season. The Pistons present an early test for a Celtics team still building chemistry with its new pieces. The expected starting lineup for Boston features White, Jordan Walsh, Tatum, George, and Robinson. Only two-way guard Devin Carter will miss the opener due to mononucleosis.

Final Word for the Celtics

White has played alongside Tatum through a championship, an Achilles injury, and a roster overhaul. He knows what the best version of his teammate looks like. His assessment heading into the season was clear.

The confidence is back. The mental hurdle has been cleared. Now it is time to prove it when the games count.

Today in Detroit. Year 10 begins.