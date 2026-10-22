Celtics’ Mitchell Robinson Gets Message From Former Knicks Teammate After Brutal Debut

Mitchell Robinson did not need anyone to explain what went wrong in his Boston Celtics debut. He had already reached a harsher conclusion himself.

After Boston squandered a 22-point lead in a 121-113 season-opening loss to the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, Robinson was particularly bothered by his inability to control the glass — the very skill that helped make him one of the Celtics’ biggest offseason acquisitions.

Now, his first opportunity to make amends comes against the team he left behind.

The New York Knicks visit TD Garden on Friday, bringing a familiar face who is already looking forward to testing Robinson’s patience.

Josh Hart, Robinson’s former teammate and close friend, expects their reunion to include the same physical battles they once shared in practice.

“Same thing. We’re still gonna be fighting for rebounds, so it should be the same thing,” Hart told reporters, via SNY.

“Obviously, that’s my brother. Looking forward to seeing him.”

Hart also expects Robinson to defend him because of Boston’s tendency to cross-match defensively. And he has no intention of keeping quiet if his shots fall.

“So I can’t wait to shoot against him and when I make a couple, I’m gonna let him know,” Hart said.

Mitchell Robinson Takes Blame for Celtics’ Collapse Against Pistons

The Celtics signed Robinson away from the Knicks in the offseason to give their remodeled frontcourt a physical presence, particularly around the rim and on the offensive glass.

That presence was largely missing against Detroit.

Robinson finished with four points, three rebounds and two blocks in 18 minutes. Boston’s frontcourt struggled to contain Detroit’s interior attack as the Pistons rallied from a 72-50 third-quarter deficit.

Even Paul George’s spectacular 38-point Celtics debut could not prevent the collapse.

Robinson offered little comfort to himself afterward.

“I got my ass kicked on the glass,” Robinson told The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

He acknowledged that he had fallen short of his usual competitive standard and needed to respond with greater energy.

Robinson also tweaked his left ankle during the game but indicated he would be OK. He did not use the injury to excuse his performance.

At Thursday’s practice, Robinson again accepted responsibility for Boston’s defensive shortcomings, telling CelticsBlog that the collapse began with him.

For a player brought in primarily to rebound, defend and impose himself physically, the disappointment was understandable.

Celtics Face Early Test Against Robinson’s Former Knicks

Robinson spent eight seasons in New York before signing a three-year, $47 million contract with Boston in July, shortly after helping the Knicks win their first championship since 1973.

New York turned to veteran Andre Drummond to fill the void.

Drummond made an immediate impression in his Knicks debut Tuesday, collecting 12 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 106-100 loss to Philadelphia. He recorded a double-double before halftime after Karl-Anthony Towns encountered early foul trouble.

That contrast adds another layer to Friday’s matchup.

While Drummond helped New York control the offensive glass, Robinson is still searching for the impact Boston envisioned when it signed him.

Hart knows what the Celtics center can provide.

“He’s an amazing rebounder, amazing defender,” Hart said. “So, just gotta, you know, chip away.”

The friendship will survive whatever happens Friday.

For Robinson, however, the reunion is less about sentiment than an opportunity to begin correcting a disappointing first impression.

Boston needs the version of Robinson that New York came to trust, particularly in the games when the Celtics’ perimeter shooting cannot carry them.

His former teammates know that version well.

Now he has to show it to his new ones.