Respected NBA Writer Makes Bold Celtics Prediction For Upcoming NBA Season

The Boston Celtics have been a topic of conversation this offseason. They thrust themselves into the dialogue the day they decided to part ways with Jaylen Brown. On July 6, they traded Brown for Paul George and a handful of draft picks to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Most around the NBA have questioned the move, wondering if the Celtics made the right decision to give up Brown in exchange for an oft-injured, aging George. The basketball world is wondering how George could possibly be a better fit alongside Jayson Tatum than Brown. Well, at least one experienced NBA writer, is standing up on the other side of that fence.

Kevin O’Connor Voices Bold Prediction For Celtics Season

Kevin O’Connor, an NBA writer and podcaster for Yahoo Sports, feels very strongly about the Celtics and what they can accomplish this upcoming season. He happens to believe they’re going to achieve great things.

Earlier this week, O’Connor predicted exactly what seed the Celtics will end up with in the playoffs following the 2026-27 regular season.

“I’m gonna say the Celtics win more games than they had last year and they get the East #1 seed,” O’Connor predicted.

O’Connor covers and writes about the NBA on a regular basis for Yahoo Sports. He also hosts a podcast, covering a variety of topics. However, he appears to be a big fan, with high expectations, of the pairing of Tatum and George this season.

“In their 1st time on the court together in preseason, George and Tatum looked legitimately good. George end Tatum looked like they had more synergy and balance together than Brown and Tatum ever did. It felt like there was a natural flow between those guys. There was no friction between them,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor Hypes Tatum-George Tandem

Certainly anything is possible. And no one can predict the future. But, this prediction is contrary to the majority of NBA analysts speaking on the Celtics today. Last season, the Celtics made the playoffs as the #2 seed after finishing with a record of 56-26. Their playoff appearance didn’t go as planned, as they got bounced by the 76ers in the first round.

Then, they decided to send their five-time All-Star packing. And in return, welcomed a 36-year-old on the decline in George. O’Connor doesn’t seem concerned with any of that. Based on his quote, he’s highlighting the fluidity Tatum and George have played with throughout the current preseason. This also appears to be a veiled shot at the perceived “friction” Tatum and Brown experienced over the past few seasons.

George averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in just 37 games played last season. Tatum averaged 21.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals per game in just 16 games played last season. George dealt with injuries. And Tatum was returning from his long rehabilitation from a ruptured Achilles from the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Tatum and George are veterans. They know how to play well at the NBA level. George even believes he can help Tatum play at an MVP level this season. But that doesn’t guarantee they’ll wind up as the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference come playoff time. Again, anything is possible, but even FanDuel Sportsbook isn’t siding with O’Connor.

They have the Celtics as the fifth-favorite to win the NBA Finals (plus-1400), behind the New York Knicks (plus-1000) and 76ers (plus-1000) in the Eastern Conference.