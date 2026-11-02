Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Receives Major Recognition

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week on Monday after a spectacular week for the team. This was announced by the official NBA communications department.

San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama was named the representative for the Western Conference.

Tatum had a tremendous week for the Celtics. He averaged 30.3 points per game to go along with 5.8 rebounds per game and seven assists per game. He was able to show his ability both as a scorer and as a playmaker. As a result, the Celtics flourished, and they were able to keep pace with some of the best teams in the Western Conference. The Celtics finished 4-0 on the week.

Celtics Star Was Efficient On The Week

When you look at how Tatum was able to put his week together, it’s easy to see why he was able to win the honor. He started off his week against the Chicago Bulls, and immediately set the tone. In 28 minutes, he scored 23 points. He was also effective on the glass, tallying seven rebounds. In addition to the rebounds, he also had six assists in that game.

The divisional contest against the Brooklyn Nets the following day was a performance of epic proportions. In 42 minutes, he scored 40 points, snagged five rebounds, eight assists, and also had a block. He shot 10-of-20 in the game and was aggressive going to the basket. Tatum made 18 free throws. However, his contribution that night was the game-winning shot as time expired in overtime. It was a signature play for the Celtics so far this season, and culminated what was an incredible night.

The Duke product was able to finish off the week strong, as he scored 26 points against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, and 32 points against the Orlando Magic on Sunday. Sunday’s game against the Magic showed off his aggressiveness. He was again able to get to the free-throw line a fair amount. All told, he made 15-of-17 free throws on the day.

Jayson Tatum Is Setting Tone For Celtics