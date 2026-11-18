Generally, a matchup between two teams clearly headed for the NBA Draft Lottery isn’t that appealing, especially early in the season. However, there is some intrigue heading into the 3-10 Chicago Bulls vs. 3-10 Brooklyn Nets matchup. The storyline primarily centers around one player.

How Will Bulls Point Guard Josh Giddey Respond To Benching While Facing The Nets

The Bulls made a commitment to Josh Giddey as their lead guard of the future, and things aren’t going to plan. Giddey was benched in the Bulls’ recent 126-115 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers after committing six turnovers and having another poor shooting performance.

Giddey has been underwhelming to start the season, averaging 9.9 points on 40.7% shooting from the field and 32 percent from three. He’s still a quality playmaker, but his weaknesses-inconsistent shooting, poor defense, and turnovers,-are again at the forefront.

The tough question for the Bulls is what comes next? Backup point guard Tre Jones took advantage of Giddey’s benching and finished the Cavs game with 16 points, six assists, and four steals.

The New York Times pondered whether Giddey could move to a bench role with Jones replacing him as the starting point guard. That isn’t the ideal scenario for the Bulls because they’ve made a financial commitment to Giddey, and Jones isn’t the long-term answer at point guard either.

Giddey achieved some All-Star buzz at the beginning of last season, though his campaign was derailed by multiple injuries. The Bulls hoped he could make a leap this season, but instead his plus/minus rating is -6.5.

Giddey already has a cloud hanging over his career because the Oklahoma City Thunder replacing him on the roster was the final piece to them winning a championship.

Now, there are serious questions about whether his four-year, $100 million extension could become an anchor for the Bulls moving forward as they try to establish a new culture with Tiago Splitter at the helm and Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis as core pieces.

Nets Focused On Continued Growth Against Bulls

While the Giddey situation plays out, the Nets entered the game against the Bulls hoping for continued development from young players such as Nolan Traore, Egor Dёmin, and Day’ron Sharpe.

Three-time All-Star Julius Randle is auditioning for another opportunity to play for a championship contender. He’s averaging 20.9 points per game this season, and the Nets will certainly explore trades for him at the deadline. Randle also has an intriguing player option for next year at just over $35 million.

Then there’s forward Michael Porter Jr., who wants to become an All-Star, but that’s unlikely to happen in Brooklyn. While Porter Jr. may not have the same urgency to play for a contender because he won a championship with the Denver Nuggets, it’s fair to wonder if he gets another chance to play a role on a contender.

Both teams are already looking ahead to next season and evaluating where their veterans fit into those plans.