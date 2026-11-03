Hornets Announce Major Kon Knueppel News Before Nets Rematch

The Charlotte Hornets have spent the first two weeks of the NBA season without the player who led the league in 3-pointers as a rookie. That wait appears close to ending.

Kon Knueppel is listed as probable for Wednesday’s road game against the Brooklyn Nets, according to the Hornets’ injury update Tuesday.

The designation marks a significant development for the second-year guard, who has missed Charlotte’s first eight games while recovering from a left hamstring strain.

Barring a setback, Knueppel is expected to make his 2026-27 season debut when the Hornets visit Barclays Center.

His potential return comes at a welcome time for Charlotte, which has lost four consecutive games.

Kon Knueppel Nears Hornets Season Debut After Hamstring Injury

Knueppel suffered the injury during an offseason workout in September, forcing him to miss the entire preseason.

Charlotte initially planned to reevaluate him during the opening week of the regular season, but his recovery extended beyond that timetable.

The Hornets gradually increased his basketball activities, eventually assigning him to their G League affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, for practice last week.

Coach Charles Lee had been encouraged by Knueppel’s progress.

“Nothing specific. He’s right behind Coby,” Lee said Monday, referring to the return of guard Coby White.

“Right around the corner.”

Less than 24 hours later, Charlotte provided its most encouraging update yet.

Knueppel’s probable designation suggests he is approaching the final stage of his return, although the team has not announced whether he will face a minutes restriction.

Charlotte Desperately Needs Kon Knueppel’s Shooting

The absence of Knueppel has been particularly noticeable on offense.

Charlotte entered the season hoping to build around the former Duke standout and Brandon Miller after trading LaMelo Ball during the offseason.

Instead, the Hornets have struggled to generate consistent scoring opportunities.

Their difficulties were evident Monday in a 124-91 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Charlotte committed 25 turnovers and scored just 37 second-half points as Detroit pulled away behind Cade Cunningham’s 33-point performance.

Miller led the Hornets with 17 points, but the offense never found a sustained rhythm.

Knueppel’s return could change how opponents defend Charlotte.

The fourth overall selection in the 2025 NBA draft averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists across 81 games as a rookie.

He also made 273 3-pointers, breaking the NBA rookie record previously held by Keegan Murray and leading the entire league.

Knueppel shot 42.5% from beyond the arc and finished second to Dallas Mavericks star Cooper Flagg in Rookie of the Year voting.

His shooting demands defensive attention, creating space for Miller and Charlotte’s other offensive threats.

Hornets Could Get Major Boost With Coby White Back

Knueppel’s expected return follows another encouraging development for Charlotte.

White made his season debut Monday after recovering from a left calf strain that sidelined him for the first seven games.

He scored seven points on 3-of-8 shooting in 16 minutes against Detroit.

Lee plans to manage White’s workload as he regains his conditioning.

Getting both guards back would give Charlotte a more complete look at its revamped roster.

Knueppel is expected to reclaim a starting role, potentially moving Sion James to the bench.

The Hornets, now 3-5, will face Brooklyn at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday before returning home to host Boston on Thursday.

Charlotte defeated the Nets 110-103 in its season opener without Knueppel.

This time, the Hornets could have their most dangerous outside shooter available as they try to end their losing streak.