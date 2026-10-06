Chicago Bulls to Add Former Lottery Pick on Two-Way Contract

On Monday, the Chicago Bulls have reportedly filled their open two-way contract spot with former lottery pick Jordan Hawkins.

ESPN’s Shams Charania first reported Hawkins agreeing to join the Bulls amid the preseason. The former No. 14 pick was waived by the Memphis Grizzlies last Friday after acquiring him from the New Orleans Pelicans last month.

“Former No. 14 pick Jordan Hawkins is signing a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN,” Charania tweeted.

Former No. 14 pick Jordan Hawkins is signing a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/d5DCK6AMht — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 5, 2026

On September 8, the Pelicans traded Hawkins, Micah Peavy, a second-round pick and a pick swap to the Grizzlies in exchange for Taj Gibson and AJ Johnson.

Hawkins is coming off the worst season of his career. He averaged 5.1 points in 51 games played.

Jordan Hawkins Reuniting With Bryson Graham

One of the biggest moves by the Chicago Bulls this offseason was hiring Bryson Graham as the new executive vice president of basketball operations.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Bulls signing of Jordan Hawkins reunites him with Graham, who was the former general manager of the New Orleans Pelicans.

“The Chicago Bulls and Jordan Hawkins have agreed to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Hawkins reunites with Bulls executive Bryson Graham, who was a part of the front office with the New Orleans Pelicans when Hawkins was drafted 14th overall in the 2023 NBA Draft,” Scotto tweeted.

Graham was the assistant general manager for the Pelicans in 2023. He has done a very good job in his first offseason in charge of the Bulls.

In addition to Hawkins, Graham also hired Tiago Splitter as the new head coach. He then drafted Caleb Wilson and Dailyn Swain, traded for Nic Claxton and Buddy Hield and signed Norman Powell in free agency.

Hawkins adds 3-point shooting to a Bulls team needing to add more shooters.

Expectations for the Bulls This Season

The Eastern Conference are a bit loaded this season, but the Chicago Bulls are looking to make some noise. They are expected to be an exciting team, with Caleb Wilson among the favorites to win the Rookie of the Year.

NBA.com’s Sam Smith believes the Bulls could win at least 30 games this season.

“I think the Bulls are 27 in the over/under for this season, and I’d easily go over,” Smith wrote. “But there are a lot of exceptions. Like trades that might come up of crucial veterans for draft assets. Looking at the odds, teams might pick the Bulls to rest players. … And then the Bulls steal some wins. I’d be surprised if they at least aren’t in the 30s.”

The Bulls begin their preseason on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns. They start the season on October 21 against the Toronto Raptors.