Caleb Wilson Just Gave the Bulls Something They Can’t Ignore

Caleb Wilson had a horrid first game against the Toronto Raptors. He was a minus 45, shot 7/21, and had 9 turnovers. It looked rough for the rookie from start to finish. Wilson had a much better second game against the Milwaukee Bucks’. He had 21 points, 6 rebounds, 2 blocks, and 1 steal. He was much better in the Bulls’ 132-125 win over the Bucks’

Caleb Wilson Had Second Half Heroics

Getty TORONTO, CANADA – OCTOBER 21: Caleb Wilson #8 of the Chicago Bulls dribbles the ball against Allen Graves #22 of the Toronto Raptors in the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on October 21, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Wilson scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half, and the Bulls needed every single one of them. He also made four late crucial free throws and got a clutch steal. This rookie proved to be fearless, and he never wavered. He stayed poised and was able to knock down some tough turnaround jumpers.

He proved to be too tall for guards to cover and too quick and fast for bigs to cover. Wilson presents a real mismatch problem for a lot of players, and he has the confidence of a 10-year veteran. His offensive game is already mature and smooth.

Should Wilson be the Closer?

Getty MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – OCTOBER 14: Ousmane Dieng #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks dribbles the ball against Caleb Wilson #8 of the Chicago Bulls in the first quarter during the preseason NBA game at Fiserv Forum on October 14, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Wilson showed he had the clutch gene with the confidence he played with on both ends. He displayed the ability to hit tough shots while also driving the ball aggressively. His drives were either finished with layups and dunks, or he was drawing fouls. Wilson drawing fouls posed a different problem for the Bucks. His aggressive nature on both ends makes it tough to take him out at all down the stretch.

Wilson being 6’10 allows him to get a shot up over almost anyone. He also has a high release point, which becomes difficult to block with his elevation. He’s got long arms; he’s tall, fast, quick, and athletic. He poses a threat in the mid-range area and in the paint but is also able to knock down the three. What he showed against the Bucks is why the Bulls drafted him and why they feel like they got the best player in the draft.

Wilson’s Next Test

Getty WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 21: Anthony Davis #23 of the Washington Wizards looks on against the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half at Capital One Arena on October 21, 2026 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He will have a different test against the Washington Wizards. He will most likely be matched up with a proven power forward in this league, Anthony Davis. This will be a true test for Wilson, with Davis being one of the best defenders and shot blockers in the NBA. This game will show where Wilson is at and if he can hold his own against the best players.

With the confidence that Wilson displayed against the Bucks, there’s no doubt that he’ll hold his own against one of the best. It will be a matchup worth watching, and it will provide Wilson with a game to show people what he is about.

The Bulls have their future in Caleb Wilson. The fans in Chicago should be excited watching him play and seeing what he’s able to do on both sides of the ball. It’s only been two games into the season, but he has shown a lot. He’s not scared, and he’s ready for the big moments; he is definitely worth watching.