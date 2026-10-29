Chicago Bulls Share Latest Nic Claxton Injury Timeline Update

The Chicago Bulls made a bunch of moves this offseason to signal the new regime under new executive vice president Bryson Graham.

One of Graham’s moves of the summer was the acquisition of Nic Claxton from the Brooklyn Nets as part of a four-team trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Charlotte Hornets.

However, Claxton has yet to play a game for the Bulls this season. He suffered a strained left hamstring in training camp, which caused him to miss the entire preseason and the first five games of the current campaign.

Chicago Bulls Share Latest Nic Claxton Injury Update

Speaking to reporters before Wednesday’s game against the New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls head coach Tiago Splitter revealed that Nic Claxton is likely joining the team for their upcoming three-game road trip.

According to Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic, Claxton has started working on his conditioning this week and is “close to a return.”

“Tiago Splitter says they haven’t made a decision yet, but Nic Claxton will probably travel with the team just to be around since he’s getting close to a return. He’s been conditioning this past week,” Lorenzi tweeted.

The Bulls are off to a slow start this season at 1-4. Caleb Wilson has had a promising first five games, but the rest of the team has been struggling.

In Claxton’s absence, Jalen Smith has started at center. He is averaging 13.4 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Claxton offers more defensively, which is something the Bulls are in desperate need of.

They have a rough three-game road trip ahead against the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks.

Bulls Blow 19-Point Lead in Loss to Knicks

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bulls hosted the New York Knicks at the United Center.

The Bulls came out firing on all cylinders and built a 19-point advantage against the defending NBA champions.

But just when it looked like the Bulls were going to have their best win of the season so far, the Knicks came storming back in the second half to earn the 133-127 win.

Jalen Brunson had 38 points and seven assists to lead the way, while OG Anunoby added 23 points and six rebounds.

On the other hand, Norman Powell had a team-high 30 points for the Bulls. Seven players in total scored in double figures, but they just couldn’t stop Brunson in the fourth quarter.