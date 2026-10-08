Cavaliers Forward Peyton Watson Given Coveted Title Before the Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers made the bold decision to trade for Peyton Watson towards the end of free agency. They ended up doing a sign-and-trade, giving him a four-year, $88 million deal. With Denver in the second apron of the luxury tax, they could not afford to keep him.

Watson theoretically fixes the issue that the Cavs have had at the small forward position. He is being paid very well to be the fourth or fifth option on the team. Now, he’s being named as an under-the-radar player who could swing the NBA season.

Cavaliers’ Peyton Watson Named as Player Who Can Swing the Season

John Hollinger of The Athletic named Watson as a player who can swing this NBA season. He believes that Watson’s 3-and-D tendencies can help the Cavs contend for a title.

“But in 40 starts last season, Watson averaged 17.3 points per game and shot 41.1 percent from 3 — impressive stuff from someone who entered the league as a raw non-shooter. Meanwhile, the 6-foot-8 Watson has a chance to be the big wing defensive stopper the Cavs have mostly lacked during the Mitchell-Mobley era, somebody who can potentially check the Jalen Brunsons and Tyrese Haliburtons of the world who tormented them in the last two playoffs,” Hollinger writes.

Watson averages fewer than 10 points per game in his career. Signing him to such a large contract comes with risks, especially for a team flirting with the second apron. However, Cleveland clearly had a defensive problem in each of the last two postseasons.

Having a forward who can switch to defend multiple positions and keep the dribble penetration to a minimum is something that the Cavaliers haven’t had. Keeping elite guards from getting into the paint is something that has hurt them, especially because they haven’t had someone who can help James Harden defensively.

Cleveland is on Its Last Breath With This Core

Last season was the first time that this core had reached the Eastern Conference Finals. It was the furthest that this core has gotten. Even though the Cavaliers signed both Harden and Donovan Mitchell to extensions, the team is on its last gasp with this core.

If the Cavs are not able to win a title this season, changes could come. That could mean that Jarrett Allen finally gets moved. It could mean that they explore bringing in a different point guard. Harden would be hard to move given his age and his contract.

The Eastern Conference got a lot better in the offseason. It is the stronger conference, and the Cavs saw a lot of their rivals get better. Philly, Indiana, and Miami all got better. Detroit and Boston are still formidable, and the Knicks are the defending champs.

At his best, Watson has the ability to swing a playoff series with his 3-point shooting and defense. That’s what they are counting on him to do.