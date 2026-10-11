Cooper Flagg Gives Mavericks Update About His Height Again

Cooper Flagg has been the Dallas Mavericks‘ franchise player since they traded Luka Doncic in February 2025. Now with one season under his belt, Flagg has delivered one more piece of good news for the Mavericks ahead of the new season.

According to Flagg, he grew a quarter of an inch since media day, when he revealed that he added one inch to his height over the summer.

“I think I’ve actually grown another quarter of an inch since then so I’ll say I’m about 6-10 and a half now with no shoes,” he said jokingly.

Cooper Flagg’s One-Inch Growth This Offseason

The reigning NBA Rookie of the Year initially announced at the team’s media day that a recent physical confirmed he had grown a full inch over the summer, moving from his rookie playing height of 6-foot-9 to a flat 6-foot-10 without shoes.

However, when asked later about skepticism from internet “height truthers” who doubted the measurement based on media day photos, the 20-year-old responded with a wry smile that he had grown another quarter of an inch since that physical, jokingly pushing his true barefoot stature to 6-foot-10.5.

This rapid physical progression means the versatile superstar has grown nearly three full inches since the May 2025 NBA Draft Combine, where he officially measured at 6-foot-7.75 without shoes.

Flagg put together a historic rookie campaign last season, averaging 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.2 steals across 70 games.

Dallas Mavericks Veteran Helps Cooper Flagg Ahead Of Sophomore Season

Cooper Flagg credited his veteran teammate Kyrie Irving for his improvements ahead of his sophomore season.

According to Flagg, Irving helped him grow his offensive bag in the offseason. Flagg noted that he improved his shooting and ball-handling over the summer.

“Obviously my ball-handling, shot creation, obviously shooting is up there too,” Flagg said. “Been able to get in the gym with Kyrie this offseason, you know he’s back healthy. Kyrie is obviously one of the greats, so just to be able to share the floor with him and learn from him on the fly and be able to go out there and compete, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Flagg is also excited to share the court with Irving, who will be returning for the Mavericks after his recovery from a torn ACL.

“I’m excited, obviously my first year under my belt and I’m excited to get back to playing games and prove a lot,” Flagg said. “Excited for what we can do and continue to get better.”

Joining Irving on the perimeter and in the wing rotation are Max Christie, Naji Marshall, Caleb Martin, Zaccharie Risacher, Marcus Sasser, Jett Howard, John Poulakidas, and Seth Lundy.

Flagg will have a deep pool of frontcourt partners, anchored by established interior pieces like P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Daniel Gafford, alongside veteran mainstay Dwight Powell.

The team will also have a new coach in Dusty May after a massive front office change with the signing of new team president Masai Ujiri.

Last season, the Mavericks just won 26 games and missed the playoffs for the second straight year.