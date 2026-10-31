Kyrie Irving Embraces NBA Cup After Mavericks Beat Rockets

On Friday, the 2026 NBA Cup began with 10 group games, including the Dallas Mavericks facing the Houston Rockets in West Group A.

The Mavericks entered the matchup fresh off beating the Oklahoma City Thunder convincingly, 120-96. They carried that momentum to hand the Rockets their first loss of the season.

Kyrie Irving led the way for the Mavericks in their 116-111 win. He had 35 points, four rebounds and nine assists, while Cooper Flagg added 33 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Kyrie Irving Changes Stance on NBA Cup

When the league introduced the NBA Cup in 2023, many players and fans alike were not receptive to the concept of an in-season tournament.

Fast forward to the fourth edition of the NBA Cup, and some players like Kyrie Irving have changed their tune about it.

Irving told The Athletic’s Christian Clark after Friday’s win that he is embracing the importance of the NBA Cup.

“I wasn’t that excited about it,” Irving said. “I think I understand the concept of it now and what it means for the fandom of basketball,” Irving said. “And just getting your legs up underneath you.”

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The veteran guard pointed to last year’s NBA Cup between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs, which turned into the preview of the 2026 NBA Finals.

“The Knicks and the Spurs last year, we saw them in the Finals,” Irving said. “I think there is some correlation to playing well early in the season and that leading to success later on down the line.”

In the 2024 NBA Cup, the Oklahoma City Thunder reached the final and lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. They made the 2025 NBA Finals and won their first title in Oklahoma City.

Kyrie Irving Makes Strong Statement on Cooper Flagg

Speaking to reporters after Friday’s win, Kyrie Irving was asked about playing alongside Cooper Flagg this season. Irving missed all of Flagg’s rookie campaign due to a knee injury, but he has gotten to know the young superstar.

“Since just having a teenager out there, making these tough shots and getting and-ones and being as clutch as anyone I’ve seen, it’s just amazing to be a part of,” Irving said via Mavs Moneyball. “And it does take some pressure off of me to be able to make plays down the stretch. And I think that’s what makes it beautiful to watch and experience. And we’re still growing.”

“I think he said it best,” he continued. “We still have a level that we want to get to, a higher level. And we’re going to continue to push each other to do so.”

The Mavericks improved to 4-2 and have now won three in a row. Their next three games are against the Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz.