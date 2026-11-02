Dallas Mavericks Make Their Stance on Kyrie Irving Clear

According to Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks have made it very clear that Kyrie Irving isn’t available for trade. A lot of teams have been calling for Irving, and Dallas hasn’t been fielding any of their calls. According to Marc Stein and on X, SiriusXMNBA, the Mavericks told teams that they don’t want to field their call. This is big news as trade rumors for Irving had started to heat up.

Why the Dallas Mavericks Star Drew Trade Interest

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 28: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks shoots the ball during the first half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at American Airlines Center on October 28, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Rumors started when Sam Mitchell said that the Houston Rockets should pursue Irving. He had expressed that Kyrie would make Houston the best team in the league. Mitchell also noted how good Irving has looked since returning from his ACL injury. He has looked good and is only improving throughout each game. Irving has started looking way more comfortable again and has provided Dallas with scoring.

Against the Rockets, Irving had 35 points and 9 assists, looking like his old self. He was efficient from the floor, shooting 12/19 and 5/8 from the three-point line. That game showed how good the Mavericks could be if he gets back to playing the way that everyone is accustomed to seeing. It was a great display, and it reminded everyone just how good he is.

Why the Mavericks want to Keep Him

Getty MACAU, CHINA – OCTOBER 11: Kyrie Irving #11 of Dallas Mavericks pulls up Cooper Flagg #32 of Dallas Mavericks during NBA China Games 2026 between Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets at The Venetian Arena on the Cotai Strip on October 11, 2026 in Macau, China. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Zhizhao Wu/Getty Images)

So far this season, the duo of Irving and Cooper Flagg has been one of the best in the league. Irving’s ability to dribble and create shots with his playmaking, combined with Flagg’s athleticism and IQ, makes them a perfect duo. They are able to feed off of each other and are willing to pass the ball. They have become a hard tandem to stop when they get going. This makes the game so much easier for Irving because not all of the attention is on him.

Irving’s veteran leadership is something that will help Flagg too. Having someone who has won on the biggest stage is important for a young player like Flagg. They will thrive together because their games match each other. It is egoless basketball the way that they play together. The Mavericks see the potential of what this duo can become and don’t want to ruin it.

What this Means for Dallas

Getty DALLAS, TEXAS – OCTOBER 16: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks takes a three point shot against the Atlanta Hawks during a preseason game at American Airlines Center on October 16, 2026 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the GettyImages License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Irving staying with the Mavericks makes sense because of that dynamic duo. They are trying to build around Flagg, and Kyrie is the perfect player to start with. Dallas is off to a good start at 4-2, and they want to see if they can continue and build on this start. They are winning games while dealing with injuries constantly, so they most likely want to see what the team looks like fully healthy.

Opposing teams are not going to give up on this and will continue to pursue Irving. If the Mavericks start dropping games or something happens and rumors start up about Irving’s happiness, they’ll be calling. This is the business of the NBA; they will find any reason to make offers for the star point guard. So far, Dallas looks good, and there is no reason to split the dynamic duo of Flagg and Irving.

For now, Dallas fans, Irving is staying and will be a part of what the team is doing. He and Flagg have brought hope again to Mavericks fans in the post-Luka era. This is one of the best duos, and they play well together. They are looking like a playoff team right now.